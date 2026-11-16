23-year-old man shot dead outside Beehive nightclub in US Virgin Islands

Police have launched an investigation but have not announced any arrests.

US Virgin Islands: A 23-year-old man was shot dead outside Beehive nightclub in the Sub Base area early Sunday, November 15, 2026. The police said that the deceased was identified as Elijah E. V. Penn.

The Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) said that officers were in the area around 3:44 am when they received reports of gunfire. A search led them to an unresponsive man lying on the ground with what appeared to be one gunshot wound to his upper body.

“On Sunday, November 15, 2026, at approximately 3:44 a.m., the Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) officers were in the area of Subbase and reported shots being fired in the vicinity of Beehive nightclub,” said the police department via a press release.

Emergency medical technicians reached the location but found the man had no vital signs. His next of kin later identified him as Elijah E. V. Penn.

The VIPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau has now taken charge of the investigation as authorities work to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No suspect or motive behind the shooting has been disclosed to the public as of now.

According to the St. Thomas Source homicide list, Penn’s death has brought the homicide count on St. Thomas to 19 and the total for the United States Virgin Islands to 48.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on the incident or the suspect to contact 911, the Major Crime Unit at 340-774-2211, extensions 5554 or 5556, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Locals have taken to social media to share their condolences for the deceased’s family. One user commented, “Life has no value anymore..Lord have the mercy. Hugs to his Mom. Another young life gone before greatness. I pray for peace.”