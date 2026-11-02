2026-11-02 14:39:09
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U.S. Virgin Islands: Woman, 31, fatally shot outside her home in St. Croix

Police are investigating the killing and seeking information from the public.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

U.S. Virgin Islands: A 31-year-old woman was shot and killed outside her home in Estate Rattan, St. Croix, on October 31, 2026, at approximately 11:48 p.m. The victim has been identified as Torae Sanders.

The Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) reported that Sanders had just pulled into her driveway when she was shot as the two individuals approached her vehicle and opened fire.

As per the reports, she was immediately taken by the Emergency Services to the Juan F. Luis Hospital by ambulance, however, she later passed away due to her injuries.

Further unconfirmed reports noted that a 14-year-old female and a 16-year-old were inside the vehicle and were not injured. However, the VIPD has not publicly confirmed this.

Police have not released any further information regarding suspects or motives of the incident. The Major Crime Units of the VIPD are currently investigating the matter.

The officials have asked that anyone with any information should contact the VIPD at 340-778-2211 or Crime Stoppers Virgin Islands at 1-800-222-TIPS.

This shooting brings the total number of homicides in the territory to 46 in 2026. There have been 28 homicides on St. Croix and 18 on St. Thomas.

Authorities stated that October has been a concerning month on the island with multiple fatal incidents occurring.

The incident has raised serious concerns among the residents as a user commented, “Wow heartless criminals. So sad. Condolences to her daughter and entire community of St.Croix. Much strength to all during this time of sadness.”

Another user commented, “This is devastating. A mother shot outside her own home should never happen anywhere. Sending strength to her family, and urging anyone with information to contact the VIPD on 340-778-2211 or Crime Stoppers VI.”

Further investigations into the matter are continuing as the police officers are working to identify the circumstances concerning the incident.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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