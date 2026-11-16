WASA imposes nationwide water restrictions in Trinidad and Tobago as El Niño threatens 2027 dry season

The restrictions prohibit the use of WASA-supplied water for washing private vehicles and watering gardens as authorities prepare for reduced rainfall linked to El Niño.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has declared nationwide water-use restrictions as an early proactive response to anticipated impacts of El Niño on the country’s water resources.

The restrictions prohibit the customers from using WASA-supplied water through hosepipes, sprinklers, pressure washers or similar devices to water private gardens or clean private vehicles using WASA water from 12:01 a.m. today, November 16.

The restriction comes ahead of the 2027 dry season. Reduced rainfall may cause limited refilling of reservoirs.

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service have confirmed that El Niño conditions have developed in the tropical Pacific and dry conditions are expected to continue in 2027.

Regional forecasters share that outlook. The Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum has also forecasted that the extreme El Niño conditions are expected to continue through the height of the Caribbean dry season in March 2027.

WASA noted that these measures are intended to protect water for essential needs, including drinking, cooking, sanitation and hygiene, as well as schools and health facilities.

Officers will have the power to enter any property with water supply by showing valid documentation to ensure there is no wastage or misuse. Increased patrolling will also occur.

Anyone found to be breaching the directive can be fined for summary offence under section 49(1) of the Water and Sewerage Act Chapter 54:40.

The public has been urged to repair leaks, conserve water and avoid unnecessary use.

This follows a similar measure by WASA in Tobago on October 29, 2026, citing they faced a potential severe shortage ahead of Tobago Carnival.

Ricky Joefield, Secretary of Public Utilities in Tobago was critical of the wastage with patrons being hosed down at a Carnival event days later, after patrons were sprayed with hoses despite the rules.

The nationwide measures mark a shift from earlier expectations. In December, the Met Service had forecast a wet start to the 2026 dry season, and WASA had reported its four main reservoirs at or near full levels in January.

The directive is part of the AquaForward National Water Resilience Initiative which was launched by WASA in August.