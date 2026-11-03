Air Canada Rouge resumes St. Kitts flights for winter season

The seasonal Toronto service returned on October 31, marking its earliest start for St. Kitts as tourism officials look to expand the Canadian market and work towards year-round connectivity.

St. Kitts and Nevis: St. Kitts welcomed the return of Air Canada Rouge’s seasonal flights from Toronto, with the arrival of Flight AC1856 on Saturday, October 31, 2026. This marked the earliest resumption of the service to the destination.

Kittian Heartbeat noted that this is a significant milestone in their vision of providing year-round air services to Canada. Increasing seasonal flights are essential to increase demand, improve accessibility and create more opportunities.

“This milestone represents an important step towards our ultimate goal of year-round air connectivity with Canada. Expanding the seasonal service is key to building demand, strengthening accessibility and creating greater opportunities for tourism growth,” the post read.

The post further noted that the St. Kitts Tourism Authority said it remains focused on strategically growing the Canadian market, working closely with airline and tourism partners to increase visitor arrivals and position St. Kitts as a preferred Caribbean getaway.

“The St. Kitts Tourism Authority remains focused on strategically growing the Canadian market, working closely with airline and tourism partners to increase visitor arrivals and position St. Kitts as a preferred Caribbean getaway,” the statement added.

“Today, we celebrate more than the return of a flight,” the Authority lastly added. “We celebrate progress, stronger partnerships and new opportunities.”

This early start of the season has resulted in a continued rise in St. Kitts among Canadians. Last season’s service began on November 15. In 2025 St. Kitts was second on Skyscanner’s Trending Destinations list for Canadian travellers with an increase of 170% in online searches for the destination.

Tourism Minister Marsha T. Henderson has previously stated that Canadians have the longest length of stay of any visitors in St. Kitts. Air Canada has been flying to St. Kitts since 2011. This was the only scheduled direct flight from Canada for many years.

St. Kitts ended 2025 with nearly 170,000 visitors, a 6% increase from previous year, and had a target of increasing total arrivals by 10% in 2026.