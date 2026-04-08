Barbados set to receive first non-stop Air Canada flight from Halifax this December

The new route, which will operate weekly on Thursdays using a Boeing 737 MAX 8, is expected to boost tourism and strengthen ties between Canada and Barbados.

Barbados: Air Canada has introduced the first non-stop service between Halifax, Canada and Barbados, marking a great milestone for the island. The announcement was made on Monday, April 6 by Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI). This will also strengthen the ties between the island and Air Canada by improving accessibility for the people.

This new route between Halifax and Barbados is the only one that has been implemented within recent years. The inaugural flight will be operated on December 17, 2026. It will be a weekly Thursday service, using a Boeing 737 MAX 8 with a capacity of 177 seats.

BTMI took more than a year and a half to complete this project through extensive research and planning. They also worked closely with Air Canada and other partners to build long-term value and increased collaboration.

Canada is a key tourism market for Barbados, with an annual increase recorded in visitors from Canada. There is an increasing demand for travel to Barbados from regions, such as Ontario, Quebec, and western and eastern Canada.

Minister of Tourism and International Transport of Barbados, Ian Gooding-Edghill, thanked the airline for launching the new route between Halifax and Barbados. He said that the new route is very important for the development of tourism. He also explained that improving air access is a main goal of the government.

“Increasing airlift and improving accessibility to the island remains a key priority of this ministry, and this new route is directly aligned with our overall airlift strategy for the destination,” he stated.

It was also mentioned by the Tourism Minister that they are looking for more possibilities in growing Barbados sustainably in both source and new markets.

Andrea Franklin, the CEO of BTMI, further added that the launch of the flight would increase tourism traffic and help tourism-related businesses. It would also help strengthen the relationship of the island nation with Canada due to increased connectivity and will improve Barbados’ position as a premier Caribbean destination.

The Director of Canada at BTMI, Eusi Skeete, said, “This is a defining moment for Barbados in the Canadian market. In the last year we have achieved the highest visitor arrivals from Canada in forty-five years, welcomed expanded capacity on Air Canada from Toronto and increased frequency from Montreal.”