Air Canada marks 75 years of service to Barbados, recording 13.4% surge in visitor arrivals

Barbados: Air Canada’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Flight AC966 from Toronto landed at the Grantley Adams Internatinal Airport on Tuesday, marking 75 years that the air carrier has been flying to Barbados.

This year alone, Air Canada has delivered a whopping 13.4% increase in visitor arrivals which is a true testament to its significant role in boosting the economy and tourism industry.

As Bahamas and Air Canada celebrated their 75th anniversary, the aircraft piloted by Captains Mark Tibbetts and Darren Little along with eight members of cabin crew received a warm welcome.

The aircraft arrived with 234 passengers and was received with a huge welcome by the Tourism Ministry officials of Barbados.

As the passengers and the crew was greeted to various local performers dancing and singing at the airport and welcoming them, while marking this major milestone.

During the ceremony, Minister of Tourism, Ian Gooding Edghill outlined that on December 3, 1949, Air Canada which was then known as Trans-Canada Airlines was the first airline from North America to serve Barbados.

He said that at time only it was clear that this signals a very longstanding collaboration between the airline and the island nation. Minister Gooding Edghill outlined that this is a very special occasion for Barbados.

He noted that Bahamas has the distinction of being the air carrier’s longest flight service destination in the entire region and enjoys the highest repeat visitors within the Caribbean.

Not only this, but he also said that the airline is seen as a true friend to Barbados and even during times like COVID 19, Air Canada was the first one to resume its services to the island.

While sharing the statistics, Tourism Minister revealed that in 2024 up till November 24, the island has witnessed a substantial growth of 13.4% in passenger arrivals which represents Air Canada bringing around 4036 visitors by end of November.

He also emphasised that it is important for the country to recognise that Air Canada has contributed immensely to the overall development of Barbados.

The Minister further expressed his gratitude to the airline on behalf of his entire team and highlighted Air Canada’s profound impact on the aviation and economic landscape of Barbados.

Air Canada’s flights to Barbados

Air Canada connects Barbados to various Canadian cities. The airline provides daily non-stop flights from Toronto Pearson International Airport to Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados with the flight being just over five hours.

The airline also offers flights from Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver, Halifax, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Victoria, and New York to Barbados.