Barbados International Airport sets historic record, welcomes over 2.4M visitors in 2025 

Barbados: The Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados has successfully handled more than 2.4 million passengers in the year 2025, reported the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. The officials said that this marked the highest annual passenger volume ever in the history of the airport.

The milestone, according to the tourism authority, represents a 1.9% increase over the year 2024 and a whopping 5.2% increase as compared with 2019 which further underscores sustained growth in the overall passenger demand.

The officials said that this performance was delivered without any major negative impact on operations which showcases the good capacity of the airport its systems and operational readiness.

Talking about the development, Chief Executive Officer Hadley Bourne, said that this achievement reflects execution rather than scale alone and this comes in a milestone year for the organisation. He added that as the airport is marking 20 years of its incorporated operations, this record is a reminder that performance at scale is never accidental.

Over time, he added, that the airport industry has come to recognise GAIA Inc as a robust voice for small airport operations and his team is proud that others look towards their systems and standards as a major benchmark for operational excellence.

According to Bourne, what matters is not only number but also how it was managed. He noted that handling a whopping 2.4 million passengers safely and responsibly over the last year showcases disciplined teams, service continuity and coordinated operations across the airport community.

He thanked his staff across every function and the air traffic controllers, airline partners, ground handlers, security, concessionaires and stakeholders for contributing positively on a daily basis to keep the operation stable, safe and service focused.

While the Grantley Adams International Airport has delivered this record performance, the authorities are noting that sustained growth reinforces the significance of modernisation and Barbados’ continued appeal as a tourist destination has increased passenger demand and this demand places further new expectations on the airport experience for both stakeholders and travellers alike.