2026-10-10 10:17:54
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Belize: Several injured after steps collapse during wake in Jane Usher Boulevard

Several people were reportedly injured when steps collapsed during a wake in Jane Usher Boulevard, Belize City, and were taken to Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Belize: A number of individuals got injured following a collapse of the steps while attending a wake in the Jane Usher Boulevard region of Belize City. Based on the preliminary information, the incident took place in the evening but the exact timing has not been reported by the official sources.

Based on the first-hand details, the individuals who were impacted in the incident were gathered to attend a wake at the location during which the step collapsed. The collapse left various people injured.

At the time of reporting, the information regarding the number of people impacted, the circumstances around the collapse of a step and the current condition of the structure, remains uncertain.

According to the information available, the injured people were immediately taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) for specialised medical treatment. Although, the number of individuals receiving medical treatment, the extent of the injuries sustained by people and their present health status have not been disclosed by the investigators or the hospital.

The Fire and Rescue department was also allegedly contacted to help rescue those affected after the incident. Additional information regarding the fire and rescue operation, consisting of whether extra emergency responders or ambulances were stationed at the scene, was expected to be disclosed by the authorities.

The recent incident has raised concerns regarding the physical stability and safety of the structures along with the question of what prompted the collapse of the step. However, it is not established as of now whether the collapse resulted from overcrowding, structural weakening, neglect of maintenance or any other component causing the incident.

Therefore people should not trust any speculation related to the incident until the officials share the details of the incident.

As of now, no further information has been provided by the authorities in connection with the incident, as the officials are expected to investigate the matter and reveal the details soon.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Plans for electronic driving licenses are also being looked at
Uncategorised

Dominica ‘on the threshold’ of issuing electronic passports

2017-08-03 14:09:04

Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness distributed digital devices to the Forty students from 4 schools in the constituency of Western St. Mary, represented by MP Robert Montague.
Uncategorised

PM Holness gives awards to Western St. Mary people

2021-07-17 05:47:57

In a major vaccination drive in the region, the commonwealth of Dominica launched a pre-registration drive by both online and offline means for the public.
Uncategorised

Dominica launches pre-registration drive for COVID-19 vaccination

2021-02-20 09:16:27

Trinidad and Tobago got its first Gas to Liquids Plant after near 14 years of being started.
Uncategorised

Gas To Liquids (GTL) plant is still a victory: Keith Rowley

2021-03-09 07:07:34

Uncategorised

Dominica to host Jazz 'n Creole 2024 on May 5, know exciting lineup

2024-03-28 09:22:04

This agreement is designed in a way that it will promote mutual understanding and cooperation across various areas such as education, culture, healthcare, business and technology.
Caribbean

St Kitts and Nevis’ Basseterre and Taiwan’s Kaohsiung signs sister cities...

2024-06-26 04:27:47

The IMF said that Guyana is the fastest-growing new oil producer after recent discoveries brought the country’s oil reserves to 11 billion barrels. The country’s oil production is projected to grow from 645,000 barrels per day to 1.2 million bpd by 2027. 
Caribbean

Guyana to lead Global Economic Growth from 2025-29: IMF

2024-05-17 05:02:06

Firefighters brought a rooftop fire under control at a commercial building near Oxford Terrace, evacuated 25 people and began an investigation into the cause of the blaze.
Jamaica

Jamaica: Massive fire erupts at business near Oxford Terrace in St Andrew

2026-08-06 19:09:51