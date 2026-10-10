Belize: Several injured after steps collapse during wake in Jane Usher Boulevard

Several people were reportedly injured when steps collapsed during a wake in Jane Usher Boulevard, Belize City, and were taken to Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Belize: A number of individuals got injured following a collapse of the steps while attending a wake in the Jane Usher Boulevard region of Belize City. Based on the preliminary information, the incident took place in the evening but the exact timing has not been reported by the official sources.

Based on the first-hand details, the individuals who were impacted in the incident were gathered to attend a wake at the location during which the step collapsed. The collapse left various people injured.

At the time of reporting, the information regarding the number of people impacted, the circumstances around the collapse of a step and the current condition of the structure, remains uncertain.

According to the information available, the injured people were immediately taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) for specialised medical treatment. Although, the number of individuals receiving medical treatment, the extent of the injuries sustained by people and their present health status have not been disclosed by the investigators or the hospital.

The Fire and Rescue department was also allegedly contacted to help rescue those affected after the incident. Additional information regarding the fire and rescue operation, consisting of whether extra emergency responders or ambulances were stationed at the scene, was expected to be disclosed by the authorities.

The recent incident has raised concerns regarding the physical stability and safety of the structures along with the question of what prompted the collapse of the step. However, it is not established as of now whether the collapse resulted from overcrowding, structural weakening, neglect of maintenance or any other component causing the incident.

Therefore people should not trust any speculation related to the incident until the officials share the details of the incident.

As of now, no further information has been provided by the authorities in connection with the incident, as the officials are expected to investigate the matter and reveal the details soon.