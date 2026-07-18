Caribbean mourns Sir Garfield Sobers as cricket's greatest all-rounder dies at 89

Born in Barbados in 1936, Sir Garfield Sobers played 93 Tests for the West Indies, scoring 8,032 runs and taking 235 wickets, leaving behind a legacy that transformed cricket and inspired generations worldwide.

Barbados: Sir Garfield Sobers, legendary former West Indies all-rounder, also regarded as one of the greatest cricket players of all time, died at the age of 89 on Friday, marking a remarkable journey from July 28, 1936 to July 17, 2026. He will be remembered as the best all-rounder in the history of the game.

Garfield St Aubrun Sobers was born in Bridgetown, Barbados in 1936, but was only five-years-old when his merchant seaman father was killed in World War Two, leaving his mother Thelma to raise half-a-dozen children. Garry was born with an extra finger on each hand, which were removed during childhood.

Sobers played 93 Tests between 1954 and 1974, scored 8,032 runs and took 235 wickets. He was a brilliant and versatile bowler as well, who bowled spin and seam. He was rightly chosen as one of the leading five cricketers of the 20th century. Sobers’ Test career spanned over 20 years and he was knighted soon after his retirement in 1975, shortly after his final Test against England.

Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley extended a heartfelt tribute to “Sir Garry” and showed her gratitude for the legendary cricketer, noting that he has carried Barbados and the West Indies with distinction and made the nation stand staller as Barbadians. She further declared the day as a Day of National Mourning.

Brian Lara, former West Indies captain paid an emotional tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers, describing him as the West Indies’ “greatest player” and affirming that his legacy will never be forgotten.

Barbados Cricket Association - BCA, mourned the loss of the “true legend” noting that he was more than the greatest all-round cricketer the game has ever known. The association further described him as a national treasure, a global icon, and an inspiration to generations as they looked back at his remarkable journey and contribution to the nation.

Windies cricket extended their condolences noting, “A great innings has come to an end.”

Global music star and National Hero Rihanna, paid tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers, describing him as "a legend and an icon" and "the greatest cricketer this world has ever seen.”

Following Rihanna’s tribute, Barbados’ Prime Minister noted that “It is deeply moving to hear one National Hero honour another.”

International Cricket Council (ICC) mourned the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, saying, “A legendary career that shaped the game

Sir Garfield Sobers leaves behind a legacy that will endure for generations ”

The president of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Jay Shah, said he is saddened by the loss of one of the "sporting legends" and added that Sir Garfield’s "enduring contribution to the game has inspired generations of cricketers across the globe.”

As tributes continue to pour in from across the globe, Sir Garfield Sobers will be remembered not only for his unparalleled achievements on the cricket field but also for the pride and inspiration he brought to Barbados, the Caribbean and the wider sporting world. His remarkable legacy will continue to inspire future generations.