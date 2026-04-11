Jamaican dancehall artist Brysco held in US on domestic violence charge

Jamaica: Dancehall artist, Tray Anthony Brisco, popularly known as “Brysco,” is currently in police custody in the United States, following his recent arrest. The 26-year-old performer was taken into police custody on April 9 in connection to a domestic violence case and is being kept at a jail in Broward County, Florida.

Brysco is a native of St James, Jamaica, who has been living in the United States since 2025. He was arrested soon after the incident was reported and charged with “touch and strike battery.” It refers to unwanted physical contact or intentional touch. No further information has yet been released by the US authorities.

Brysco has not issued any statement, accepting or denying the charges. His management team is also quiet on the issue. Fans are also questioning whether the charges were true or false as they await any official statement by him or his team.

“Never heard of him for his music, but badness in a foreign country comes with severe consequences. Hopefully he can learn from this,” said JMilton Amos, while Jant Je stated, “How will Jamaica manage all the violent deportees heading home.”

Brysco made several hit songs like Banga Rock in 2024 and Gimmi Nikki in 2023, but got famous after he released Code in 2022. This track made him a famous name in dancehall music, both locally and internationally.

His fans are seeking more information on the incident and his charges from the authorities. “Ok so I never heard of this kid before. So I just went to YouTube and listened to his videos. And I’m in love with his videos. I live here for 40yrs and let me tell you,all you have to do is break up with your mate and they get jealous enough to put your ass in jail. So INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY. hold up your head Brysco. Lesson learned,” said Maxfield-Buff Bay Gyal.