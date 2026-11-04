Jamaica: 73-year-old man killed, two injured in shooting outside shop in Clarendon

The victim, identified as Rainford Bailey, died in hospital after a gunman opened fire on three men in Scotts Pass on November 2.

Jamaica: A 73-year-old man was murdered and two others were reported injured after a gunman opened fire outside a community store in Scotts Pass, in Clarendon, Jamaica, on November 2, 2026.

According to the reports, the victim has been identified as Rainford Bailey, resident of Scotts Pass, Clarendon.

Officials noted that the incident happened at around 7:00 p.m, when Bailey and another man were sitting outside the shop as a lone gunman walked up to them and opened fire.

The shopkeeper went out to see what was going on but was also shot.

All the three men were immediately taken to the hospital. However, Bailey died while receiving the treatment and the other two victims were admitted.

As per the reports, Police are investigating the incident. At this time there is no motive given and no arrests have been made.

This incident has increased the number of violent crimes recorded as there have been 29 civilian deaths in Clarendon so far this year up to October 31, 2026.

The latest incident has raised serious concerns among the residents as a user commented, “Will we ever see a time when criminals will not exist in society? God promises a world in which the righteous will not be a majority, but the only ones in society, and they will enjoy an abundance of peace. That promise is found at Psalm 37:10&11.”

Another user commented, “My brother and I were the only two persons eating outside at a restaurant in Clarendon last week. We spoke about the same type of senseless killings, and imagined gunmen just walked to us and fired their guns without even knowing us. Sad situation. My sincere condolences to their families and friends.”

A third user commented, “When its not the police its the Gun men, Mr Government please make firearm licenses a bit easier so citizens can protect themselves, every Jamaican should have a license firearm.”

Further investigations into the matter remain underway as the police are working to identify the circumstances concerning the motive behind the incident.