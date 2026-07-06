Police officer arrested after fatal hit-and-run kills two men in Guyana

Investigators identified a police officer as the suspected driver in the fatal hit-and-run. He has been arrested, secured legal representation, and remains under investigation.

Guyana: A police officer has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident that claimed the lives of two men from Nabaclis Village, East Coast Demerara. The incident took place on Sunday night on the Railway Embankment between Clonbrook and Ann's Grove

The officer was taken into custody after investigations identified him as the suspected driver involved in the incident. He has also secured legal representation. Police reports also stated that he suffered a broken arm.

As of now, the Guyana Police Force has not issued any official statement on the matter as the investigations remain active.

Police said that the victims, identified as Akeem “Burnham” Burgess, were riding a motorcycle as a passenger with Collis “Cappo” Bristol, when they were hit by a speeding motorcar.

Bristol’s body was dragged a short distance as a result of the incident before the driver fled the scene. Bristol died on the spot. Burgess was taken to Enmore Regional Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Before the suspect was identified, the victims’ families had offered a reward of GYD$200,000 for information leading to the driver responsible for the crash.

No additional details have been released by the Guyana Police Force, including whether charges have been filed against the police rank in question.

Locals are expressing their anger over the recklessness of the police officer that caused the death of two men. One of them said, “He will come out soon becz he is a police, nation never punishes a man in power while innocents are always loosing lives because of them.”

Another individual stated, “Poor souls there families must be very sad and broken over this news. May gold help them recover and punish the officer soon.”