2026-10-10 10:18:04
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Guyana: Security guard Esan Rose shot dead at Georgetown supermarket

Security guard Esan Rose was shot dead while on duty at Lida Supermarket on Sussex Street in Charlestown, Georgetown, on October 8.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Guyana: A security guard was shot and killed while on duty at a Chinese-operated supermarket on Sussex Street in Charlestown, Georgetown, Guyana during the afternoon on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

The gunfire incident has triggered a police investigation into the case. The deceased has been identified as Esan Rose, a security guard and resident of Laing Avenue, Georgetown. He was working for the CMC Security Service and was stationed at the Lida Supermarket intersection of Sussex and Charles streets.

The age of the victim has been reported differently, with some sources listing him as either 37 or 38 years old. According to the local reports, police informed that the shooting incident took place at around 3:05 p.m., during the time when Rose was inside the supermarket in the vicinity of its southern entrance.

Rose was holding a service pistol of 9mm while carrying out his duties as a security guard. According to the investigators the gunman arrived at the premises with his face covered by a mask. He approached as a pillion passenger on a red-and-white XR motorcycle.

The motorcycle was said to have proceeded along Sussex Street when the suspect went inside the supermarket. Following which the suspect reportedly opened fire and shot two rounds in the direction of Rose, hitting him in the chest area.

After the shooting Rose fell to the ground. The Emergency Medical team immediately responded to the scene but later he was declared dead at the incident site.

The police investigating into the matter, retrieved the service firearm and its magazine utilised by Rose while on duty, the weapon allegedly consisted of nine live rounds. Investigators also retrieved one used .32-calibre shell and two live .32-calibre rounds at the incident site.

The items recovered were logged and secured in connection with the investigation. Based on the reports available, investigators were reviewing the CCTV footage inside the supermarket and assessing the further footage of surrounding areas to identify the accused and his movements of the motorcycle and its rider near the region before the incident took place.

Additional and verified information about the incident is expected to be disclosed soon as the police authorities conclude their investigation into the matter.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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