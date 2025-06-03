Grenada Shines on Bravo TV as ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ showcases island in latest episodes

CEO Petra Roach expressed her excitement about getting the global exposure and said that to have the island featured on a platform as iconic as The Real Housewives of Atlanta is a tremendous opportunity

Grenada: The vibrant spirit and undeniable beauty of Grenada is all set to feature in three upcoming episodes of the world-renowned television series The Real Housewives of Atlanta airing on Bravo TV. The episodes, which were filmed on the island of Grenada premiered on June 1, 2025, with follow-up episodes scheduled to air on June 8 and June 15 as part of the highly anticipated travel segment of Season 16.

According to the information, the episode shows that how the iconic cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta explores Grenada in real Caribbean style and delves into the rich culture of the island while experiencing the authentic culinary experiences and participating in high-energy events that only Grenada could deliver.

While sharing the development, the Grenada Tourism Authority said that from the beats of the music to the warmth of the people as well as the breathtaking natural backdrops, the viewers are in for an unforgettable glimpse into the exciting life which the island offers.

It is said that with a loyal international viewership and a solid fan base across North America, this partnership with Bravo presents a robust platform to position the island nation as a must-visit destination for culturally curious and experience-driven travellers. Reportedly, the three-episode arc is anticipated to reach millions of viewers in major source markets, further boosting the island’s appeal as a destination which seamlessly blends authenticity, luxury and adventure.

Talking about the development, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Petra Roach expressed her excitement about getting the global exposure and said that to have the island featured on a platform as iconic as The Real Housewives of Atlanta is a tremendous opportunity and these episodes offer a window into the heart of the island.

Roach added that the food, music, and celebrations must be experienced by everyone themselves. According to her it was not just screen time but the storytelling that travels. She also appreciated Glenda Cox who is a proud Grenadian and an executive producer of this exciting show.

Cox emphasised that bringing a project to Grenada was always a dream of hers and she knows that nothing happens before god’s timing. She added that it is her first project on the island but it won’t be the last.

Filmed across several locations, the episodes highlight Grenada’s stunning scenery, local entrepreneurs as well as the unforgettable experiences that continue to make the tri-island state one of the rising stars in entertainment tourism in the Caribbean.