Grenada Election 2026: Dickon Mitchell wins 2nd term as NDC sweeps 14/15 seats in landslide victory

Dickon Mitchell’s NDC is on course for a landslide victory in Grenada’s 2026 general election, with provisional tallies putting the party ahead in 14 of 15 constituencies. The opposition NNP led only in St George North West as counting continued.

Grenada: The National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, has secured another victory in Grenada's 2026 General Elections and has retained power for a second consecutive term following a closely watched electoral contest against the opposition New National Party (NNP).

The provisional figures show the party ahead in 14 of the country’s 15 constituencies. The opposition New National Party (NNP), led by Emmalin Pierre, was ahead in St George North West.

The figures put the NDC on course to exceed the eight seats needed for a majority in the House of Representatives. Ballot counting are still underway following the November 5 general election.

In St Andrew South East, the NDC moved from 21 votes behind to 32 votes ahead with the updated tally showing 803 votes for the governing party and 771 for the NNP.

In St David, Mitchell led by 1,227 votes, with 2,130 for the NDC and 903 for the NNP. The NDC also held substantial leads in St George North East, where it had 1,580 votes to 718, and St George South East, where it had 1,720 to 861.

The NNP led by 395 votes in St George North West, with 662 votes to the NDC’s 267.

The victory comes in line with the pre-election online survey conducted by WIC News which had indicated strong public support for the ruling NDC and projected a favourable outcome for the party across several constituencies.

Provisional tallies across all 15 constituencies

Constituency NDC votes NNP votes Party ahead St Mark 2,112 1,642 NDC St George South 937 398 NDC St George South East 1,720 861 NDC St George North East 1,580 718 NDC St George North West 267 662 NNP St Andrew North West 919 591 NDC St John 1,198 941 NDC St Patrick East 850 427 NDC St Patrick West 785 410 NDC St Andrew South West 1,614 819 NDC Carriacou and Petite Martinique 1,281 703 NDC Town of St George 443 164 NDC St Andrew South East 803 771 NDC St David 2,130 903 NDC St Andrew North East 928 798 NDC

Figures are from the Parliamentary Elections Office dashboard shown in the GIS live broadcast. The table uses the most recent visible tally for each constituency. St Andrew North East is carried forward from the earlier update. In the Town of St George, the Democratic People’s Movement was second with 197 votes.

Confirming the victory, Member of Parliament and Minister for Carriacou Tevin Andrews, also took to Facebook to express his gratitude to voters.

He said, "BBH thank you!!!!! Thank you to my home village! God! Thank you! We won every single polling station in Carriacou and in Petite Martinique!"

WIC News online survey anticipated NDC victory

Ahead of the November 5 polls, an online election survey conducted by WIC News had suggested a significant advantage for the National Democratic Congress which clearly indicated that the governing party was well-positioned to retain power.

The pre-election constituency assessment identified 10 seats where the NDC appeared particularly strong, including St David, St George South, St Andrew North East, St George North East, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, St Andrew North West, St Patrick West, St George South East, Town of St George and St Patrick East.

The survey also highlighted potentially competitive contests in St John, St Andrew South East, St Mark and St Andrew South West.

Meanwhile, St George North West, represented by former Prime Minister Keith Mitchell from NDC and Opposition Leader Emmalin Pierre, was identified as a constituency where the opposition NNP held an advantage.

The provisional count showed the NDC ahead in 14 of Grenada’s 15 constituencies as compared with 11 in the pre-election online survey powered by WIC News. The NDC also led in St Mark, St Andrew South East and St Andrew South West where the NNP had drawn more support among survey respondents. St George North West was the only constituency where the NNP led in both the survey and the provisional count.

Dickon Mitchell returns for second term as Prime Minister

The election victory marks another significant milestone in the political career of Dickon Mitchell who first became Prime Minister following the NDC's victory in June 2022.

In the 2022 General Elections, the NDC secured nine of the 15 parliamentary seats and ended the administration of former Prime Minister Keith Mitchell and the New National Party.

The latest victory extends the NDC's tenure in government and provides Dickon Mitchell with another opportunity to advance the administration's policy priorities, including economic development, infrastructure, healthcare, education, employment and national resilience.

The election was also a major political test for the opposition NNP led by Emmalin Pierre as the party sought to regain power after its defeat in 2022.