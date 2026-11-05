Grenada Election 2026: Dickon Mitchell wins 2nd term as NDC sweeps 14/15 seats in landslide victory
Dickon Mitchell’s NDC is on course for a landslide victory in Grenada’s 2026 general election, with provisional tallies putting the party ahead in 14 of 15 constituencies. The opposition NNP led only in St George North West as counting continued.
Written by Monika Walker
Published
Updated
Grenada: The National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, has secured another victory in Grenada's 2026 General Elections and has retained power for a second consecutive term following a closely watched electoral contest against the opposition New National Party (NNP).
The provisional figures show the party ahead in 14 of the country’s 15 constituencies. The opposition New National Party (NNP), led by Emmalin Pierre, was ahead in St George North West.
The figures put the NDC on course to exceed the eight seats needed for a majority in the House of Representatives. Ballot counting are still underway following the November 5 general election.
In St Andrew South East, the NDC moved from 21 votes behind to 32 votes ahead with the updated tally showing 803 votes for the governing party and 771 for the NNP.
In St David, Mitchell led by 1,227 votes, with 2,130 for the NDC and 903 for the NNP. The NDC also held substantial leads in St George North East, where it had 1,580 votes to 718, and St George South East, where it had 1,720 to 861.
The NNP led by 395 votes in St George North West, with 662 votes to the NDC’s 267.
The victory comes in line with the pre-election online survey conducted by WIC News which had indicated strong public support for the ruling NDC and projected a favourable outcome for the party across several constituencies.
Provisional tallies across all 15 constituencies
Constituency
NDC votes
NNP votes
Party ahead
St Mark
2,112
1,642
NDC
St George South
937
398
NDC
St George South East
1,720
861
NDC
St George North East
1,580
718
NDC
St George North West
267
662
NNP
St Andrew North West
919
591
NDC
St John
1,198
941
NDC
St Patrick East
850
427
NDC
St Patrick West
785
410
NDC
St Andrew South West
1,614
819
NDC
Carriacou and Petite Martinique
1,281
703
NDC
Town of St George
443
164
NDC
St Andrew South East
803
771
NDC
St David
2,130
903
NDC
St Andrew North East
928
798
NDC
Figures are from the Parliamentary Elections Office dashboard shown in the GIS live broadcast. The table uses the most recent visible tally for each constituency. St Andrew North East is carried forward from the earlier update. In the Town of St George, the Democratic People’s Movement was second with 197 votes.
Confirming the victory, Member of Parliament and Minister for Carriacou Tevin Andrews, also took to Facebook to express his gratitude to voters.
He said, "BBH thank you!!!!! Thank you to my home village! God! Thank you! We won every single polling station in Carriacou and in Petite Martinique!"
WIC News online survey anticipated NDC victory
Ahead of the November 5 polls, an online election survey conducted by WIC News had suggested a significant advantage for the National Democratic Congress which clearly indicated that the governing party was well-positioned to retain power.
The pre-election constituency assessment identified 10 seats where the NDC appeared particularly strong, including St David, St George South, St Andrew North East, St George North East, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, St Andrew North West, St Patrick West, St George South East, Town of St George and St Patrick East.
The survey also highlighted potentially competitive contests in St John, St Andrew South East, St Mark and St Andrew South West.
Meanwhile, St George North West, represented by former Prime Minister Keith Mitchell from NDC and Opposition Leader Emmalin Pierre, was identified as a constituency where the opposition NNP held an advantage.
The provisional count showed the NDC ahead in 14 of Grenada’s 15 constituencies as compared with 11 in the pre-election online survey powered by WIC News. The NDC also led in St Mark, St Andrew South East and St Andrew South West where the NNP had drawn more support among survey respondents. St George North West was the only constituency where the NNP led in both the survey and the provisional count.
Dickon Mitchell returns for second term as Prime Minister
The election victory marks another significant milestone in the political career of Dickon Mitchell who first became Prime Minister following the NDC's victory in June 2022.
In the 2022 General Elections, the NDC secured nine of the 15 parliamentary seats and ended the administration of former Prime Minister Keith Mitchell and the New National Party.
The latest victory extends the NDC's tenure in government and provides Dickon Mitchell with another opportunity to advance the administration's policy priorities, including economic development, infrastructure, healthcare, education, employment and national resilience.
The election was also a major political test for the opposition NNP led by Emmalin Pierre as the party sought to regain power after its defeat in 2022.
Author Profile
Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.
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