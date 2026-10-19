SVG Air adds flights ahead of Grenada’s November 5 General Election

SVG Air is scheduling additional flights linking St Vincent, Carriacou and Grenada on November 5, 2026, to meet expected travel demand for Grenada’s general election.

Grenada: Regional carrier SVG Air will be operating additional flights from Thursday, November 5, 2026 to meet the rising demand for Grenada’s General Election Day.

The airline will be providing extra services to connect St. Vincent, Carriacou and Grenada throughout the morning of election day.

Flights SV191 will depart St. Vincent for Carriacou at 8:00 a.m. and Carriacou for Grenada at 8:45 a.m. Flight SV182 will depart from Grenada for Carriacou at 9:20 a.m.

Passengers can book their tickets online at flysvgair.com. Travellers can also make a request by phone or WhatsApp to the airline.

The first flight has been scheduled to depart St. Vincent just two hours after the polls open. The airline has requested the passengers to book early to avoid any delay.

SVG Air has previously added capacity on the route ahead of Grenada’s 50th independence celebrations in February 2024. The airline has announced seven weekly services from St. Vincent to Grenada via Carriacou to assist Grenadians living in St. Vincent travel back home.

Grenadians are set to vote on Thursday, November 5 for all 15 members of the House of Representatives. Polls will open at 6 a.m and close at 5 p.m., with eight seats required to form a majority government.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell called for the elections almost a year before the constitutional deadline in October 2027. Parliament was dissolved on Tuesday, October 2, 2026 when the writ was opened and voter registration closed.

Nomination Day was held on October 15, and police officers will be voting early on November 2.

Mitchell is set to lead the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the second consecutive term after winning nine of the parliamentary seats in June 2022 polls.

The New National Party (NNP) won six seats, ending its year-long political dominance of Grenada. The NNP parliamentary group is bowled by Emmalin Pierre, who will become the first woman to lead her party into a general election.

She succeeded her husband, former prime minister Keith Mitchell, as leader of the NNP in 2024.

Former foreign affairs minister Peter David is also set to lead his Democratic People’s Movement into the polls after launching it in November 2025.