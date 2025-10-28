World Creole Music Fest 2025 draws record crowds and global stars in Dominica 

The 25th anniversary festival, was a vibrant celebration of pulsating rhythms and cultural pride, with standout performances by Vybz Kartel, Tiwa Savage, and Kassav.

Dominica: The 2025 World Creole Music Festival was a massive success as it brought together global fans for three nights of pulsating rhythms and cultural pride. From bouyon beats to reggae vibes, this year’s festival celebrated 25 years of magic, memories and the unbreakable spirit of the Nature Island.

Held from October 24 to 26, 2025, the event featured a number of performances and performers from across the island, region and the world. Among the best performers were Jamaica’s Vybz Kartel, Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage and Guadeloupe’s Kassav band.

The World Creole Music Festival 2025 ended with a bang as Bunji & Fay-Ann brought the energy and shut down the music festival with a stellar performance which had everyone on their feet.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit also joined the celebrations on the 2nd night and met with Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Vybz Kartel and Spice. Taking to Facebook, he shared the glimpses and said, “Link up with my brother PM Gaston Browne, the one and only Vybz Kartel and the Queen of Dancehall, Spice on night two of Dominica's World Creole Music Festival 2025. Vibes!”

Dominica’s local band Extasy also made waves on the last day of the event. The band took to Facebook to share glimpses from the festival and said, “What an unforgettable experience at the World Creole Music Festival 2025!”

They further added that the entire Extasy family extends their heartfelt thanks to the Dominica Festivals Committee, the organizers, the loyal supporters, and every single fan who showed up early, danced, sang, and represented with pride.

Apart from the success of the event, the hundreds and thousands of visitors which arrived in the country to participate in this highly anticipated event gave a major boost to the economy as a whole. The visitors stayed at hotels, used cabs and ate at a local restaurant, giving a lot of business to several people involved in the tourism sector.

With the huge success of the event, the tourism authority of Dominica is now looking forward to the 26th edition, the dates for which have already been released ‘October 23-25, 2026’.

The tourism authority expressed its gratitude to everyone for bringing the vibes, love and energy which made WCMF 2025 one for the history books.