PM Skerrit urges stronger Regional Cooperation at OECS Integration Talks in SVG

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: In a powerful show of regional solidarity, Prime Ministers Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica, Philip J. Pierre of Saint Lucia, and Ralph Gonsalves of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines joined forces at a press conference on OECS Integration to discuss the future of Caribbean cooperation and collective growth.

Addressing the gathering, on Thursday, October 23 in Saint Vincent and Grenadines, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit spoke on a number of issues in the region, including the advancement of the Caribbean integration process, the issues of the Caribbean Battalion of Peace, the issues of global climate change.

He addressed the media at a press conference by first noting of the work, developments and vision of Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves for his country, despite all challenges and setbacks that not only Saint Vincent experienced, but the world at large.

He noted the Argyle International Airport (AIA), the increase of percentage of school students that have an access secondary school, university and scholarships , a role that not just the government played in but the Prime Minister Gonsalves as well.

“I'm not here talking about politics, I'm talking about governance and development, what the government has done under the leadership of Prime Minister Gonzalez and when you speak about regional international matters.” Prime Minister Skerrit went on to note that Prime Minister Gonsalves voice is always highly regarded and anticipated and with his leadership, Saint Vincent has gone in leaps and bounds and is respected across the globe because of the leadership and advocacy of Gonsalves.

“You need tried and tested leadership, not people who come to try things.” Prime Minister Skerrit went on to speak on the importance of leadership and experience in these times as there is no attempt for trying. Especially when dealing with people's lives and livelihoods in these difficult times, you need tried and tested leadership.

Climate Change

“While we're seeking to address a particular issue, the reality is this net zero issue is fine, it will help the environment, but at the end of the day we, in the lower end of the food chain, are the ones who wouldn't be dramatically impacted.” Prime Minister Skerrit went to talk on the issue of Net Zero shipping and the IMO conference in London that he believes the Caribbean took on too late but rather late than never.

“If we are the ones suffering the most from the bag of climate change, we should not be the ones who have to bear the brandt of solving the problem.” Still speaking on the net zero issue, Skerrit went on to note that the Caribbean will soon be finding that things that are gonna be more expensive.

Because ships and cruise ships are not going to want to come because it's too expensive for them and make no economic sense to come, and the Caribbean will only risk a way of life being dramatically negatively impacted.

“I'm hoping that CARICOM can take a more united position on this battle and to examine this proposal very dispassionately and to arrive at a consensus position on these issues.”

Security

Prime Minister Skerrit went on to speak on the prevalence of illegal guns in the Caribbean communities that have been used to commit crimes and homicides, causing discomfort to many to the entire communities.

Unity

“My advice to us is to set aside the political divide and differences and recognize that this is about once in voice and the Grenadines and we will all enjoy.”

Prime Minister Skerrit lastly encouraged unity not only in Saint Vincent and Grenadines but in the whole Caribbean stating that “we are one, just separated by water, We have the same challenges and therefore we have to walk together towards addressing them.”

Therefore, we should work together so that we can take advantage of those or those offerings and to position ourselves to improve our lives through those investments rather than spending time on social media and being toxically negative.

“If you succeed, we succeed. If you fail, we fail, we need to be together. There's no difference between us.” Prime Minister Skerrit concluded by thanking all present and Prime Minister Gonsalves for hosting the meeting and encouraged young people to go out and vote as St.Vincent is about to have its elections soon.

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), comprising of Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe, is an international organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members.