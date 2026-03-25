‘Pack Your Bags’: Dominica reveals exciting 2026–27 lineup of festivals and events 

Dominica’s new calendar celebrates its rich heritage and stunning natural beauty, inviting travelers to experience the island beyond traditional tourism.

Dominica: The Dominica Festivals Committee has officially launched its highly anticipated 2026-27 Calendar of Events which showcases a dynamic lineup of cultural festivals, culinary experiences, music celebrations as well as eco-adventures aimed at positioning the island as a year-round destination for global visitors.

Branded as ‘The Nature Island’, the brand-new calendar of Dominica blends its rich heritage with its renowned natural beauty and offers travellers with an immersive experience which goes beyond traditional tourism.

While sharing the calendar on social media, the DFC said, “Pack Your Bags: The Dominica 2026/27 Calendar is LIVE. We’ve curated a year-long lineup of culture, cuisine, and world-class festivals designed for the bold traveler. Whether you’re here for the “Real Mas” or a serene mountain hike, your ultimate Caribbean escape starts with these dates.”

The calendar kicks off in March 2026 with the PAYS Yachting Festival which will be followed by wellness-focused experiences such as Exhale in Paradise in April. One of the major highlights is the Dominica Festivals of the Creative Arts (DOMFESTA) which will run throughout the month of May and will celebrate local talent in theater, music, visual arts and literature.

The month of May will also feature several other events including Jazz’n Creole, Hike Fest, May Fest, Giraudel Flower Show and Fete Isidore. All these events will showcase the rich cultural history of the Nature Isle.

From July through August, the island comes alive with village reunions and sporting events. The major highlights of the period are Sourfriere Dive Fest which will cater to marine enthusiasts, Dominica Bike Festival and Poker Run as well as multiple community reunions such as Thibaud Reunion and Delices Reunion.

Moving forward, the month of October will stand out celebrating the Creole culture of Dominica with events like Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival, Creole Day and Heritage Day as well as Wato and Flavors of the World. The celebrations culminate in the island’s Independence Day on November 3 which will mark a proud moment in the nation’s history.

The calendar extends into 2027 with Dominica’s signature carnival season, Mas Domnik, which will run from January to February. Known as “The Real Mas,” it features high-energy parades, calypso competitions and vibrant street celebrations. Other early 2027 highlights include Glory in Paradise in March and the return of Jazz ’n Creole in May which will once again ensure a strong start to the new year.

Tourism officials say the expanded calendar is part of a broader strategy to boost visitor arrivals and position Dominica as a premier destination for experiential travel.

Dominica Calendar of Events 2026–2027 (Full Schedule)

March 2026

P.A.Y.S Yachting Festival - March 21–27, 2026

April 2026

Exhale in Paradise - April 25–26, 2026

May 2026

Dominica Festival of the Creative Arts (DOMFESTA) - May 1–31, 2026

Tourism Awareness Month - May 1–31, 2026

Hike Fest - May 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2026

Jazz ’n Creole - May 3, 2026

May Fest - May 2026 TBA

Giraudel Flower Show - TBA

Fete Isidore - May 25, 2026

Pork Fest - May 29–30, 2026

June 2026

Gouté Domnik – Where flavour meets nature - TBA

St. Peter and Paul Feast - June 29, 2026

July 2026

Morne Jaune / Riviere Cyrique Village Reunion - July 3–12, 2026

Soufriere Dive Fest - July 18–19, 2026

Deep Dominica Depth Competition - July 25 – August 1, 2026

Thibaud Reunion 2026 - July 25 – August 8, 2026

Delices Reunion - July 26 – August 4, 2026

Fete St. Anne - July 26, 2026

Dominica Poker Run 2026 - July 26, 2026

Kreylol Basketball - TBA

July–August 2026

Dominica Bike Festival - July 31 – August 3, 2026

August 2026

Summer Daybreak Breakfast Fete - August 7–10, 2026

September 2026

Kalinago Week - September 13–18, 2026

Titiwi Festival - September 26–27, 2026

October 2026

Flavors of the World - October 4, 2026

2026 Independence Celebrations - October 2026 – November 4, 2026

Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival - October 23–25, 2026

Heritage Day - October 25, 2026

Creole Day - October 30, 2026

Wato - October 31, 2026

November 2026

Independence Day - November 3, 2026

2027 Events

January–February 2027

Mas Domnik – The Real Mas - January 9 – February 10, 2027

March 2027

Glory in Paradise - March 14, 2027

May 2027

Jazz ’n Creole 2027 - May 2, 2027