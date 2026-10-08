2026-10-08 23:47:49
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Dominica: Contour Airlines launches direct Trinidad flights ahead of Creole Festival

Contour Airlines has launched twice-weekly direct flights between Trinidad and Dominica, expanding regional connectivity ahead of the World Creole Music Festival from October 23 to 25.

Written by Kofi Nelson

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Updated

Dominica: Visitors traveling from Trinidad and Tobago can now enjoy flights that connect Port of Spain directly to Roseau in Dominica after Contour Airlines began operating its direct flights between the destinations, just ahead of the World Creole Music Festival.

The service runs twice weekly between Piarco International and Douglas-Charles Airports and takes no more than 90 minutes. It commenced on October 5 following an announcement made by the airline in July.

As part of a promotion campaign,Dominica is providing passengers who book a Contour flight to travel by October 23 with a 20% discount on a general admission season pass to the festival.

Planning to join us for the World Creole Music Festival, October 23–25? Book a Contour flight for travel by October 23 and receive 20% off a general admission season pass, Dominica Festivals noted in a social media post.

The travelers can redeem this offer by booking flights through the airline’s website and sending the booking code for the trip through email to the mentioned concierge address in the offer.

Visit contourairlines.com to book, then send your flight confirmation code to daconcierge1@discoverdominica.dm to claim your discount, the post added.

The World Creole Music festival will be held from October 23-25 at Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Roseau.

In its 26th edition, the event is expected to showcase Machel Montano, Ne-Yo, Maxi Priest, Alkaline, Skillibeng, Capleton and Uncle Waffles, along with local artists such as Midnight Groovers, Asa Bantan, TK International and Signal Band.

Marva Williams, chief executive of Discover Dominica Authority, said that the festival is a uniquely Dominican platform which brings the music of the island and music from all over the Caribbean and the world, and attracts visitors from the region, from the diaspora and the international markets. More information about tickets can be found on DominicaFestivals.com.

The festival is a highlight of the Creole season in Dominica, which kicked off early this month, with events such as the Flavours of the World Festival on October 4, culminating in Creole Day celebrations in the days leading up to October 24.

According to Contour Airlines president Ben Munson, when he made the announcement about the new route, the service will enable connectivity for the Eastern Caribbean, not only for residents but also for the business community and visitors.

The airline is also offering one-stop, same-aircraft service to Port of Spain from San Juan and St. Thomas, with passengers remaining on board during the Dominica stop.

The airline says the expansion is aimed at filling a gap in inter-island travel that otherwise pushes passengers through Miami.

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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