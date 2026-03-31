Two injured in separate violent attacks in Trinidad and Tobago

A man was shot and run over while a teenager was stabbed in two separate incidents, with both victims hospitalised and police investigations ongoing.

Trinidad and Tobago: Two people - a 24-year old man and a teen - were violently attacked on Sunday, March 29, 2026, in two separate incidents. Both the victims were badly injured and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital as the investigations remain active.

The 24-year old man is identified as Kevon Panteau from Jacob Settlement. He was brutally attacked early Sunday morning, at around 4:35 am in Sant Flora. According to the police, Panteau was out with his friends at Jacob Settlement No 3 Junction, when three men - Nathan Duncan, Travis and Pappy - approached him.

They got into an argument, which quickly ended and the three men left the area. A little while later, they returned in a silver Toyota Corolla. One of the men, Travis, got out and fired a few shots. Panteau was hit in the legs as he tried to get away. Another attacker, Pappy pursued him and used a cutlass to injure him in the back.

They again got in their car, which was being driven by Duncan and drove over Panteau before fleeing the scene. He was rushed to the Siparia Health Facility, after which he was transferred to the Point Fortin Hospital. Doctors said that he has been a victim of gunshot wounds to both his legs and injuries to his back and shoulders.

At present, the victim remains under medical examination at the hospital. Police are still investigating the incident and looking at the crime scene for CCTV footage or any important evidence.

Case II

An 18-year old boy was also attacked in San Juan in a different case that same morning. The victim, identified as Akiel Truman of El Socorro, was found on a road near Pashley Street and the Priority Bus Route shortly before noon.

Officers from the Inter-Agency Task Force were patrolling the area, when they saw Truman injured and bleeding. They took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital for emergency treatment.

The victim told the police after recovery that he was stabbed multiple times by a man known as Jalani. Investigations are also active in this case as police continue to look for the suspect and evidence.