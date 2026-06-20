Discover Dominica Authority launches ‘Summer the Nature Island Way’

The initiative offers eight curated itineraries designed to encourage longer stays and deeper exploration of Dominica’s communities, culture and nature-based attractions.

Dominica: The Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) has launched “Summer the Nature Island Way,” a travel program for the season featuring eight curated itineraries designed to enable travelers to experience Dominica’s adventures, wellness, culture and nature-based pursuits.

The program helps visitors looking for meaningful Caribbean experience beyond the beach find and explore activities in communities across the island, initiating longer stays and more intensive exploration of the island.

The itinerary includes four multi-day travel and four full day tours making it easy for families, couples and solo travelers to access adventure, wellness, romance and culture discovery activities.

Travelers can hike to the World’s second-largest Boiling lake, explore UNESCO World Heritage-listed Morne Trois Pitons National Park, relax in warm sulfur springs, snorkel at Champagne Reef, and experience the only place on Earth where sperm whales reside year-round.

The collection features four multi-day travel itineraries designed around different travel interests and experiences. It includes:

4-Day Family Fun in Dominica combines waterfalls, marine experiences, and cultural attractions for all ages

5-Day Romantic Escape in Dominica features nature-based experiences, wellness activities, and intimate moments designed for couples.

6-Day Adventure in Dominica offers hiking, canyoning, river activities, and marine adventures for active travelers.

5-Day Wellness Retreat in Dominica focuses on relaxation, mindfulness, healthy cuisine, and nature-inspired well-being.

For visitors seeking shorter experiences, the initiatives includes four full- day tours:

Roseau Valley Day Tour highlights attractions within and around Morne Trois Pitons National Park.

Northern Treasures Day Tour combines rainforest exploration, heritage experiences, and coastal relaxation

Calibishie Indulgence: Rum, Rocks & Relaxation showcases the flavors, scenery, and attractions of Dominica's northeast region.

City Treasures & Jungle Gems blends Roseau's historic landmarks with some of the island's most popular natural attractions.

The Discover Dominica initiative is crafted to encourage visitors to explore communities across the island while connecting with local people, local businesses, culture and environment, and experience that’ll create meaningful and lasting memories.

“Summer the Nature Island Way highlights the many ways visitors can experience Dominica,” Marva Williams, CEO of the Discover Dominica Authority said.

“These itineraries provide inspiration and practical guidance for exploring the island while connecting with our people, culture, and natural environment. Whether visitors are seeking adventure, wellness, romance, or quality time with loved ones, Dominica offers experiences that create meaningful and lasting memories.”

The initiative also highlights Dominica's status as a wellness destination by emphasising on nature-based experiences that includes outdoor recreation, cultural immersion, and personal well-being.

The itineraries reflect the island's approach to healthy, sustainable, and meaningful travel.

Through the nonstop service from Miami on American Airlines, U.S. travelers can reach Dominica easily, as well as through convenient regional connections on Contour Airlines, InterCaribbean Airways, FRS Express des Iles, LIAT Air, Sunrise Airways, and WINAIR.