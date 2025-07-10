Thursday, 10th July 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Caribbean Airlines expands summer schedule with direct flights to Dominica

The initiative, set to begin on August 15, 2025, aims to enhance regional connectivity and provide customers with more convenient travel options across the Caribbean.

Thursday, 10th July 2025

Caribbean: The Caribbean Airlines has unveiled an exciting expansion of its summer flight schedule, by launching non-stop flights to Dominica from Puerto Rico and Trinidad & Tobago that seamlessly connect to New York. 

The initiative aims to offer more convenient travel options for its customers and is set to begin effective on August 15, 2025 to support regional connectivity. 

Additionally the Caribbean Airlines have increased more non-stop flights between Dominica and Puerto Rico, up to 3 times weekly to aid their customers as summer is hitting up and festivities are scheduled to be taking place all around the Caribbean. 

The flight schedules starting August 15 are as follows: 

                                  BETWEEN DOMINICA AND PUERTO RICO

Route                            | Flight    | Day                                               | Departure | Arrival
San Juan to Dominica | BW297  | Monday, Wednesday, Saturday | 4:00pm     | 5:50pm
Dominica to San Juan | BW296  | Thursday, Friday, Sunday           | 10:25am    | 12:15pm

                                      BETWEEN DOMINICA AND TRINIDAD 

Route                           | Days
Dominica to Trinidad | Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
Trinidad to Dominica | Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday

                              BETWEEN DOMINICA AND NEW YORK 

Route                                | Flight             | Day                                               | Departure | Arrival
Dominica to New York | BW297 / 520 | Monday, Wednesday, Saturday  | 6:35pm     | 12:55am
New York to Dominica | BW551 / 296  | Thursday, Friday, Sunday           | 1:00pm      | 9:25pm

Garvin Medera, the CEO of the Caribbean Airlines emphasized the step that the airlines has taken is a direct response to the feedback of their customers and to the market demand of more seamless travel between the regions. He added that the Caribbean Airlines are committed to delivering the absolute best with consistent reliability by staying true to the purpose of improving connectivity between regions in the Caribbean. 

As the summer vacation period of July and August unfolds, further updates regarding the schedule are expected to be rolled out in the upcoming days. Therefore the Caribbean Airlines customers can expect hassle-free travel alternatives starting this summer season, stated the Airline. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Randolph Gustave, left, and Jeremy Gustave.
Uncategorised

Dominica police name shooting victim as manhunt underway for armed suspec...

Thursday, 10th July 2025

Uncategorised

Special Olympics: Dominica wins two Golds and one silver so far

Thursday, 10th July 2025

Uncategorised

Two additional wells to be drilled in Geothermal project of Dominica

Thursday, 10th July 2025

Prime Minister of Dominica Dr Roosevelt Skerrit at CELAC Summit in Mexico on Saturday 18 September 2021.
Uncategorised

"We are here to solve real problems of real people" says PM Skerrit at CE...

Thursday, 10th July 2025

Melissa announces new faces for Youth Parliament; states, “two exceptional orators are ready”
Uncategorised

Melissa announces new faces for Youth Parliament; states, “two exceptiona...

Thursday, 10th July 2025

New US Ambassador to Barbados Roger Nyhus
Uncategorised

New US Ambassador to Barbados Roger Nyhus assumes office

Thursday, 10th July 2025

Dominica: Agriculture meeting highlights progress centered around 2030 target, credits to Facebook
Caribbean

Dominica: Agriculture meeting highlights progress centered around 2030 ta...

Thursday, 10th July 2025

Dominica

Tanisha Balson claims crown of Miss Dominica 2025

Thursday, 10th July 2025