Caribbean Airlines expands summer schedule with direct flights to Dominica
The initiative, set to begin on August 15, 2025, aims to enhance regional connectivity and provide customers with more convenient travel options across the Caribbean.
Thursday, 10th July 2025
Caribbean: The Caribbean Airlines has unveiled an exciting expansion of its summer flight schedule, by launching non-stop flights to Dominica from Puerto Rico and Trinidad & Tobago that seamlessly connect to New York.
The initiative aims to offer more convenient travel options for its customers and is set to begin effective on August 15, 2025 to support regional connectivity.
Additionally the Caribbean Airlines have increased more non-stop flights between Dominica and Puerto Rico, up to 3 times weekly to aid their customers as summer is hitting up and festivities are scheduled to be taking place all around the Caribbean.
The flight schedules starting August 15 are as follows:
BETWEEN DOMINICA AND PUERTO RICO
Route | Flight | Day | Departure | Arrival
San Juan to Dominica | BW297 | Monday, Wednesday, Saturday | 4:00pm | 5:50pm
Dominica to San Juan | BW296 | Thursday, Friday, Sunday | 10:25am | 12:15pm
BETWEEN DOMINICA AND TRINIDAD
Route | Days
Dominica to Trinidad | Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
Trinidad to Dominica | Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday
BETWEEN DOMINICA AND NEW YORK
Route | Flight | Day | Departure | Arrival
Dominica to New York | BW297 / 520 | Monday, Wednesday, Saturday | 6:35pm | 12:55am
New York to Dominica | BW551 / 296 | Thursday, Friday, Sunday | 1:00pm | 9:25pm
Garvin Medera, the CEO of the Caribbean Airlines emphasized the step that the airlines has taken is a direct response to the feedback of their customers and to the market demand of more seamless travel between the regions. He added that the Caribbean Airlines are committed to delivering the absolute best with consistent reliability by staying true to the purpose of improving connectivity between regions in the Caribbean.
As the summer vacation period of July and August unfolds, further updates regarding the schedule are expected to be rolled out in the upcoming days. Therefore the Caribbean Airlines customers can expect hassle-free travel alternatives starting this summer season, stated the Airline.
