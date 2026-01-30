Belize’s Ambergris Caye features in Forbes’ list of Surprisingly Affordable Overseas Beach Real Estate 

A typical 980-square-foot condo in Ambergris Caye costs about US$277,300, which is cheaper than many other Caribbean islands.

Belize has been featured in a international travel magazine Forbes’ article published on Wednesday titled ‘3 Overseas Beach Havens With Surprisingly Affordable Real Estate’. The article has featured Ambergris Caye in Belize among the top destinations in the world.

The article draws on data from a well-known overseas property analyst Lee Harrison whose 2026 update clearly shows that beachfront living remains attainable in Ambergris Caye in Belize as well as Santa Marta, Colombia followed by Fortaleza, Brazil.

Beachfront bargains exist if you look beyond the borders of the U.S. These three coastal havens offer sun, sand and surprisingly affordable real estate.

Forbes has highlighted the relaxed lifestyle of the island, English speaking environment, proximity to the United States of America as well as natural beauty including the Belize Barrier Reef. These factors along with residency options such as the Qualified Retirement Program continue to make the nation a top choice for expats who are seeking affordable coastal living.

The magazine went on to note that Ambergris Caye offers the quintessential Caribbean lifestyle at a fraction of the price which is found on several other neighbouring islands. The area is located just off the coast of mainland Belize and stretches for over 25 miles of white coral sand and mangrove forest which is surrounded by calm turquoise waters. The area is well protected by the Belize Barrier Reef which is the 2nd largest in the world after the Great Barrier Reef of Australia and this keeps seas gentle while supporting the world class snorkelling and diving activities.

Forbes further mentioned that life on Ambergris moves at a slow pace featuring shorts and flip flops which are the standard attire and individuals usually get around by bicycle as well as golf cart. With a population of just 25,000 individuals, the island has a close knit feel. Not only this, but the expat population is well established and includes seevral Canadians and Americans trading bad weather as well as high stress for a simpler and sun-soaked lifestyle.