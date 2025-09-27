American tourist dies in Jet Ski tragedy off Ambergris Caye, Belize 

The American tourist, accompanied by two friends, suddenly went missing during a jet ski excursion on the island yesterday afternoon.

Belize: In a shocking development, a 58-year-old construction worker from Washington, America, died during jet ski ride off Ambergris Caye in Belize. Daryl La Mont McCray was participating in a recreational jet ski ride near the Secret Beach when he allegedly became unwell.

In an official post on social media, the Secret Beach and Grill reported that they are deeply saddened to share that a visitor to the island experienced a medical emergency on Friday while reportedly riding a rented jet ski. The statement further added that despite immediately providing emergency care to the individual, he passed away.

In the statement, the resort authorities further said that the teams' hearts go out of the family and loved one during this difficult time and they will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities of Belize as they review this tragic incident.

According to eyewitnesses, the American tourist was with two other friends when he suddenly went missing during their jet ski excursion on the island around 2:30 yesterday afternoon. Shortly after that, they found him floating face-up in the water in an unresponsive condition.

The eyewitnesses said that the victim’s life jacket was still on and soon after they saw him, they made a call to the authorities. His body was immediately retrieved, and CPR was administered by the onlookers until he was rushed to the San Pedro Polyclinic where he was pronounced dead around 5:11 pm.

Police confirmed that initial investigations revealed no signs of physical injury or foul play but an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the actual cause of his death. Police have also recorded statements from witnesses who were present on the incident site.

Notably, the victim was on the island with his wife for a friend’s wedding, confirmed the police officials following the tragic incident. They added that the investigations into the death of the tourist is still ongoing.