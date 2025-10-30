Belize: 4-year-old sexually assaulted by 11-year-old student during lunch break 

Belize: A 4-year-old was allegedly sexually assaulted by an 11-year-old boy at school last week which left the entire community of Belize shocked. The Authorities in Belize City have launched an investigation into the incident which reportedly took place at an unnamed school.

According to police reports, the incident took place in a school during a school break, when the 11-year-old male student allegedly approached the girl and pulled down her tights. The reports further claimed that after that he touched the girl inappropriately.

It is being reported that after the break was over, the girl, who was traumatized, rushed to the principal's office and reported the whole incident. However, despite being known about the gravity of this situation the principal of the school told the 4-year-old victim that “if she tell anyone about it, then Jesus would be mad with her.”

The principal also tried to brainwash the girl as she suggested to her that “you should recant your story and instead of this claim you should tell everyone that you are the one who accidentally scratched yourself while playing.”

Following this, the child narrated everything to her mother, prompting her to file a report. A social worker was also contacted who took the child to a hospital for a medical examination to verify the incident. The examination later concluded that the victim’s hymen was intact; however, a minor scratch was discovered.

Authorities stated that the 11-year-old boy has denied all the allegations made by the girl, who reportedly identified him as the individual involved in the incident. They further added that officers are continuing their investigation to determine the truth.

The incident has shocked everyone with netizens taking to Facebook and expressing their feelings regarding this case with one of them noting, “This case has raised serious questions about child protection protocols and the management of assault allegations within the school system.”

Another user said, “Poor baby girl. So proud of her for being so brave and to her parents for teaching her that that was wrong!” and with that another stated “nowadays we can't trust no one. I feel sorry to hear that not even the principals do something towards this situation. I always tell my daughters to be careful and always tell mami and daddy we will always protect them. anything happens, never be silent, always trust mami, this world is getting worse as days pass its worst.”