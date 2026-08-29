BDF soldier dies in motorcycle crash in Belize’s Toledo District

Thirty-year-old Estevan Cus was pronounced dead after his motorcycle collided with a guardrail near Jacintoville Junction, while another BDF soldier travelling as a passenger was injured.

Belize: A Belize Defence Force soldier has died in a motorcycle crash in the Toledo District on 28 August 2026, police have confirmed.

Thirty-year-old Estevan Cus of Aguacate Village was pronounced dead after the motorcycle he was riding crashed between miles seventy-nine and eighty on the Thomas Vincent Ramos Highway, near Jacintoville Junction.

According to the official reports, the crash occurred at approximately 3:23 p.m.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Stacy Smith reported the findings from the investigation.

Police noted that Cus was travelling from the Dump area toward Jacintoville Village when he apparently lost control of the motorcycle while attempting a curve. The motorcycle then collided with a guardrail along the highway.

The investigating officer reported that upon arriving, he observed an injured and unresponsive male person who was subsequently identified as Cus as well as another injured but responsive male person who was learned to be the pillion rider of a motorcycle, she noted.

Investigators further noted that the road surface was dry and visibility clear at the time of the crash.

Smith further added, “Also observed on the scene was a damaged Lifan brand motorcycle. What the investigation has so far indicated is that both Cus and the pillion rider were traveling on board the Lifan brand motorcycle, Cus being the driver, when upon approaching the junction, Mr. Cus allegedly lost control of the motorcycle and collided into the guardrail in that area.”

Cus also sustained severe injuries to his head and arms. He was immediately taken to Punta Gorda Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His body is currently kept at the hospital morgue awaiting a post-mortem examination.

A person who was sitting in the passenger seat of his motorcycle, suffered injuries to his head, right leg, arm and rib area. He has been identified as a twenty-six-year-old BDF soldier Richie Mes of San Marcos Village, He was also taken to Punta Gorda Community Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Further police investigations into the crash are ongoing.