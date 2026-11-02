2026-11-02 19:27:40
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Rihanna responds to critic who told her to "focus on ya country” after US election remarks

The Barbadian singer defended her comments on US politics and said she would gladly lend Prime Minister Mia Mottley to the United States for a week.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Barbados: Barbadian superstar Rihanna responded back to an Instagram user who told her to focus on her own country after she spoke out about politics in the United States, by saying she would be happy to lend Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley to the United States for a week.

The entertainment page Hollywood Unlocked, shared the exchange that took place in the comment section of Rihanna’s Instagram account.

The commenter told her that in the US the president is chosen through the electoral system, and urged her to focus on her own country.

“Maybe in Barbados but here in the states the electoral congress elects the president... focus on ya country sis,” the commenter said.

Rihanna responded by saying, “Only if you would focus more on yours! we would gladly lend y'all @mamottley for even just A WEEK!!! Still gotta focus on the country I'm raising my kids in, nutty.”

The exchange follows an earlier comment by Rihanna on October 27, 2026, where she was reacting to remarks by political commentator Joy Reid, about America getting what they deserve after Donald Trump was re-elected.

Reid spoke on a podcast called Forward run by Journalist Charles M. Blow on October 26, 2026. He described Trump as what the country deserved and argued that his return reflected what a majority of white Americans wanted.

Rihanna responded by saying that those who didn’t vote also have some blame. Rihanna is well known for speaking out against Trump publicly.

Rihanna is quite familiar with Barbadian politics. In 2021 she was crowned a National Hero of Barbados by Mottley on behalf of the country.

She has also publicly supported Mottley before the 2018 general election on Instagram. After Mottley became the first female Prime Minister of the country Rihanna congratulated her. PM Mottley has praised Rihanna for putting Barbados on the map.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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