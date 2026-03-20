Major fire breaks out at old Mannings Pierhead Buildings in Barbados 

A fire that broke out just before midnight engulfed the old Manning’s Pierhead property on Lower Bay Street near the Chamberlain Bridge and Independence Arch in the Careenage.

Barbados: A major structural fire tore through an abandoned building at the Pierhead in Bridgetown late Wednesday night which left a building severely damaged and prompted the rescue of two individuals from the blaze.

The fire, which started just minutes before midnight, engulfed the old Manning’s Pierhead property on Lower Bay Street which is located in Cavans Lane near the Chamberlain Bridge and across from the Independence Arch by the Careenage.

Eyewitness reports indicate that flames rapidly spread through the abandoned structure with parts of the roof collapsing as the fire intensified. The building, which had long been unoccupied and marked for redevelopment, was gutted by the inferno.

Two individuals who were inside the building at the time were rescued by emergency responders. One of them reportedly suffered from smoke inhalation and was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) for medical treatment.

Several videos from the incident are now making rounds on social media which clearly shows the massive fire. Locals are expressing their relief over the fact that the area was not occupied by people, or the fire would have caused major injuries.

The Barbados Fire Service mounted a significant response as over twenty fire officers and four fire tenders deployed to the scene. Firefighters worked through the night to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby properties.

Station Officer Roger Bourne confirmed that the fire has since been contained. Senior officials, including Deputy Chief Henderson Patrick were also present and assisted with the operation.

Authorities confirmed that no nearby businesses were affected by the fire as the structure had been vacant for some time now. As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown and investigations are expected to be carried out by the Barbados Police Authorities and Fire Personnel.