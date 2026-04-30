Man shot dead outside home in Bahamas

Police said the victim was ambushed when a vehicle stopped nearby and the occupants opened fire, leaving him fatally injured at the scene.

Bahamas: A man in his late 40s was shot and killed while walking outside his home on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, on Hamilton Road in the Mount Pleasant area.

The police said that the incident took place shortly after 7:00 pm. They responded to reports of gunshots and were immediately sent to the location. They found the victim with fatal injuries upon their arrival.

According to the Police Chief Superintendent Sheria King, a vehicle stopped near the man before the attack and while he was walking. “When officers arrived on scene and began their preliminary investigation, the deceased was exiting his residence when a small Japanese vehicle pulled up. The occupants of that vehicle exited and started firing in his direction,” she added.

The victim was ambushed and shot multiple times by the suspects. The doctor on-site pronounced him dead, as a result of his severe injuries.

Investigations are still active, as police are trying to determine the motive behind the killing. They are also searching for the suspects. No information has been made available to the public regarding the incident or the victim.

The multiple shootings have caused great distress in the community. Locals have taken to social media to share their condolences for the victim’s family and urging the authorities to take action. One of them said, “This is getting outta hand, man can’t walk outside his own home in peace. Prayers to the family.”

Another stated, “I tired of hearing these stroies everyday. Something gotta change for real.” One of the locals also said, “Every week there’s another killing. Government and police need to do something now. People loosing trust in them cause criminals be running free in this country.”

Homicide and shooting incidents have been on the rise in the Bahamas over the past few years. This has increased public safety concern, as most of the cases involve use of firearms and knives. Also, investigations are still ongoing into most of these cases.