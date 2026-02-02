BLP Manifesto 2026 vows job growth, child wealth fund and major cost-of-living relief 

The Barbados Labour Party (BLP) has unveiled its 2026 manifesto, outlining plans for economic resilience, job growth and social protection.

Barbados: The Barbados Labour Party (BLP) has officially presented its 2026 manifesto ahead of the February 11 general elections 2026. Through the manifesto, the party has outlined a forward-looking national agenda build on economic resilience, social protection, modern governance and inclusive growth under the theme “Greater Will Our Nation Grow.”

The document highlights the country’s progress through unprecedented challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate-related shocks and global economic instability and also sets out a structured plan for the years ahead.

Focus on Economic Security and Job Creation

The manifesto focuses on BLP’s commitment towards strengthening economic security through job creation, productivity and diversification. The BLP points to record-low unemployment and outlines plans to expand opportunities across tourism, the digital economy, biosciences, renewable energy, culture and small business development.

These initiatives are framed as pathways to creating more secure as well as higher quality jobs along with reinforcing a strong middle class as the foundation of national stability.

The party also reaffirmed its commitment to re-industrialisation and competitiveness through the Barbados Economic Recovery and Transformation Programme (BERT 3.0) which is set to position Barbados to better withstand external economic shocks while expanding global opportunities for Barbadian talent.

Barbados Republic Child Wealth Fund

In the 2026 Manifesto of the Barbados Labour Party, they have mentioned the Barbados Republic Child Wealth Fund, through which they aim to secure the future of the next generation of Barbadians.

Through the fund, every child born on or after November 30, 2021, will be eligible to receive a $5,000 Birth Right Investment. Held in trust until adulthood, this fund will grow over time to help the children buy homes, fund their education or handle health emergencies.

The BLP explained that this amount will be held in trust for each child until they reach between 18 and 25 years old and this investment will be compounded over time and anyone can top up the child’s investment. The programme will create a simple and powerful platform so that every child enters adulthood with as asset which they can use to build a life.

Making Life More Affordable

The BLP is also strengthening the Reverse Tax Credit (RTC) in two major ways:

For those earning up to $25,000, they are increasing the RTC from $1,300 to $1,700 annually

For those earning between $25,000 and $35,000: Eligibility has been expanded and they will now receive a $750 credit in addition to the Compensatory Income Credit you already receive since 2019.

Through this, the party said, they aim to make life more affordable for every citizen.

The manifesto also mentioned that the BLP will increase the income limit for the Compensatory Income Credit (CIC) from $35,000 to $50,000. This measure is estimated to cost $31.7 million per year.

What this means for people:

If they earn $50,000 or less per year, they will effectively be paying no income tax in Barbados. All the income tax they pay during the year will be returned to them as a credit at the end of the year.

“Whether you’re just starting out or moving up the ladder, we are ensuring you have the support you need to thrive,” said Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and Leader of BLP.

Apart from this, the Barbados Labour Party will be introducing a direct Cost of Living Cash Credit for pensioners, welfare recipients and persons receiving special needs grants: $100 per month, paid for 12 months, which is $1,200 per year. This is estimated to cost $78.4 million per year.

They will also increase the taxable allowance for pensioners from $50,000 to $75,000 and this will cost $11.7 million per year.

Overall, the 2026 Manifesto presents the Barbados Labour Party’s vision of a confident, resilient and inclusive Barbados which is grounded in social justice, economic opportunity as well as national pride. As the country approaches the next general election, the document positions the BLP as seeking to build on its record while steering Barbados toward sustained growth in an increasingly uncertain global environment.