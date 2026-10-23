Bahamas issues severe weather warning to New Providence

Heavy showers and thunderstorms could bring flooding, dangerous lightning, hail and possible waterspouts or tornadoes, prompting authorities to warn residents and boaters.

Bahamas: The Bahamas Meteorological Department has published an important weather update as of early Friday, October 23, 2026. The weather update covers the areas of North Andros and its nearby waters and cays.

The weather advisory was given to New Providence because thunderstorms are expected to bring weather disturbance in some areas of the archipelago.

The warning was published at around 3:40 a.m. according to the Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The weather pattern is expected to be in existence till 5:50 a.m.

The department has also informed about the threat for Northwest and Central Bahamas along with the nearby waters, under a serious weather scrutiny.

The weather advisory directs towards a possibility of dangerous weather conditions exceeding the areas which are directly under the threat of warning.

Based on the meteorological circumstances and patterns, observations, radar and satellite imagery as of 3:36 a.m., it shows the lines and clusters of medium to heavy rainfall followed by embedded thunderstorms, moving through the impacted warning and watch regions.

The weather pattern was linked with atmospheric low-pressure conditions and tropical moisture across the region.

The weather advisory also cautions that there are the chances of the rainfall and thunderstorms transitioning from strong to severe.

These weather patterns could bring strong gusty winds, threatening lightning, heavy downpours and flooding conditions in the affected region. The advisory also indicates the possibility of dangerous conditions due to waterspouts and tornadoes.

The weather conditions can cause serious problems for residents, motorists and marine operators. It is believed that these conditions can bring visibility issues for people due to heavy rainfall and other hazardous weather phenomena.

Individuals who operate small boats, the weather conditions bring more threatened and risky conditions for those.

Therefore the boat operators, who are operating in the watch areas are urged to seek safe harbour by the authorities.