Bahamas deploys Defence Force vessel to search for missing Aircraft near Nassau

A Piper PA-32 carrying one person lost contact with air traffic control while travelling from Exuma to Nassau, prompting an emergency search operation.

Bahamas: A single-engine aircraft traveling from Exuma to Nassau disappeared from radar on Sunday, November 1, 2026, triggering an emergency search operation in Bahamian waters.

The aircraft, identified as Piper PA-32 and registered C6-PAT, lost contact with Nassau Air Traffic Control shortly after 3:00 pm. Its last known location was about 30 miles southeast of Lynden Pindling International Airport.

According to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA), the aircraft was traveling from Exuma International Airport to Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau. It was carrying one individual, identified as Clayton Patterson, also known as “Pat” Smith.

Following the loss of contact, emergency procedures were put into place and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) dispatched a vessel to search the aircraft’s last known location.

Acting Prime Minister and member of Parliament for Exuma and Ragged Island, Chester Cooper, was notified about the aircraft's disappearance. He expressed his concern for the pilot and his family via an official Facebook post.

“We are following reports of a missing aircraft that departed Exuma this afternoon bound for Nassau, with one person reportedly on board, believed to be a constituent - a Bahamian male pilot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this time. We pray for his safe return and for the safety and success of all those involved in the search efforts,” read the post.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority is gathering information as search operations continue. Further updates are expected as more details become available.

Locals are praying for the pilot’s safe return and are asking the concerned authorities to strengthen their search efforts. One user commented on social media, “Why would they risk flying in this weather…praying for there safe return.”

Another person commented, “Why would they want to fly in this weather it was bad all day. Hope the authorities find him soon.”