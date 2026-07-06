Antigua: Murder suspect hospitalised after reported suicide attempt in prison

Jermaine Nicholas, who is on remand for a murder charge, was taken to hospital after prison officers responded to a reported suicide attempt.

Antigua and Barbuda: A man charged with murder has been hospitalised after a medical emergency at His Majesty’s Prison on Coronation Road, St John’s.

Jermaine Nicholas, aged 24, was taken to the hospital over the weekend after after prison officers responded to what has been reported as a suicide attempt. The authorities have released no details about his current condition as of now.

Nicholas is on remand as he awaits trial for murder. He was charged in the death of 29-year-old Jahmarley Pierre.

According to the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, Pierre was attacked with a knife during an altercation near the All Saints traffic lights at around 5 pm on March 25, 2026. He was taken to Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, where he died from his injuries.

Nicholas, who is from Ovals in All Saints, appeared before the court after he was charged. He was denied bail as magistrates do not have the authority to grant bail in murder cases. The accused is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing.

As of now, the authorities have not released an official statement about the reported medical emergency at the prison. They have also not confirmed the events surrounding the incident.

People have turned to social media to share their prayers and question the authorities whether it was a suicide or a coverup for foul play. One individual said, “He think jail easy.. trouble easy to get into that's why you must keep out wishing him a speedy recovery.”

Another person stated, “Is it true it was suicide or police try to cover some murder attempt to not have their authority in jail questioned?”