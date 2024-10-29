Antigua and Barbuda wins Caribbean Dinghy Championships for 5th consecutive year

The young sailors from Antigua and Barbuda have sailed their way to a fifth consecutive Caribbean Dinghy Championships on Sunday while edging hosts Dutch St Maarten to the line at Simpson Bay to take home the Nation’s cup trophy.



The St Marteen team finished third with Trinidad and Tobago and St Kitts and Nevis rounding off the top five.



According to the information, the Nation’s Cup is awarded as part of the Caribbean Dinghy Championship which is being scored through the CHIP 3 High Point Scoring System.



Antigua took first place with 4432 points, followed by Sint Maarten with 4260 points, and St. Martin in third place with 3942 points.



The sailors competed a total of 15 races in the span of the 3 days. The event started with day 1 having perfect favourable winds conditions, not too windy nor not too low winds but just a few high swells along the course. All sailors must attest that as the days progressed, the skill level and tactic played a vital role in the end results.



Day 3 put all sailors under pressure as the dead zones, sudden wind shifts, or no wind at all challenged them to bring out their best race game yet. This did not deter the resilient, strong willed sailors one bit. They forged on and completed the last 3 races which culminated the event.



The St Kitts and Nevis team stood 5th with 2315 points and the St Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association congratulated the 7 member team of sailors from both the Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center and St Kitts Yacht Club for their hard work.

In addition to this, the St Kitts and Nevis Association noted that it was no easy task the six new comers but they faced the task at hand and held their own and never gave up.





“It was so good to see all of you competing as one of the 36 best sailors from Sint Maarten, Saint Martin, Antigua, Barbados, St. Vincent, Trinidad and Tobago, Guadeloupe, and St. Barths. 9 Caribbean countries vying to be the 2024 CDC Nations Cup Champions. Congratulations Team Antigua on your 5th win at the CDC,” outlined St Kitts Yacht Club and congratulated all the participants for showcasing their exceptional skills.



Notably, Team SKN competed in four classes out of six: RS Quest, Optimist, ILCA 4 and ILCA 6 and the team comprised of Jazzelle Connor and Emily Samaroo, Skyla Connor, Greyson Burrell and Abhijith Srinivasan, Melroy Henry and Amadi Byron- Hendrickson respectively.