Trinidad: Women allegedly groped on Port of Spain street; police launch search

Police launched a search after a video circulating on social media appeared to show a man approaching women and allegedly touching them without their consent on Henry Street.

Trinidad and Tobago: A man has been captured on a video trying to approach women while walking along Henry Street in Port of Spain and can be seen touching them inappropriately.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has launched a search operation to locate and charge the man.

The video circulating over the social media shows the man approaching women as they walked along the street and one woman can be heard saying the man touched her on her backside as she passed him.

The suspect can be identified as a tall, thin, man with dreadlocks, as seen in the video.

Senior Superintendent Raymond Thom confirmed that police are aware about the video and have been working to identify and locate him.

Police are asking any woman who has experienced similar behaviour from the individual to make an official report.

“So, yes, we are looking for him. There have been no arrests as yet. But we are looking for him,” he said.

Several women across the nation have expressed their concerns as they were upset about the man who had assaulted women, that too on streets and in public.

“What I would of done to him, he would of never want to touch again,” a user commented.

Another user said, “And no citizens doing anything.”

He has further urged the residents to report to the police station if they have been exposed to such disrespectful behaviour.

“Anyone who would have been subjected to this disrespectful and disgusting behaviour ought to come forward and make an actual report and help us capture this character,” he said.