Trinidad: Viral video captures brutal killing in Toco, police launch probe

The person behind the camera can be heard speaking in what appears to be a Trinidadian accent.

Trinidad and Tobago: Police in Trinidad and Tobago have launched an investigation after a video circulating on social media appeared to show a man being killed in the San Souci area of the Toco district on Monday night, May 4, 2026.

The footage reportedly shows one of the suspects using a cutlass to attack the victim, while a third individual records the incident. The person behind the camera can be heard speaking in what appears to be a Trinidadian accent.

According to the police, the incident occurred in San Souci, Toco district and was very gruesome. They believe that the killing may have been related to a drug related dispute. The video has sparked widespread anger and concern among citizens.

Police have launched a full-scale investigation into the matter. Homicide units and other teams have been deployed as authorities work to identify the victim, determine the exact location of the killing and gather evidence. The victim’s body has not yet been recovered and the precise location of the crime remains unclear.

Authorities have received information linking three individuals, known by the aliases "Hawkeye," "Biggs," and "Monster," to the incident. The police also said that “Hawkeye” may have been the one who recorded the video.

Investigations are ongoing as officers continue to look into the matter and identify those responsible. Due to the graphic nature of the video, only some screenshots with audio have been shared publicly.

Residents have taken to social media to express concern and sympathy for the victim’s family. One individual commented, “That video was sick; we are living among demons,” while another said, “To film someone being killed and speak so confidently about it is deeply disturbing.”