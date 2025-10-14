Guyana: Autobody worker shot dead, robbed at wake in Annandale

The victim resisted as the robbers demanded money, leading one of them to fatally shoot him in the right thigh, causing him to collapse.

According to police reports, the tragic incident took place around 12:05 a.m. Saturday, October 11 as the 30-year-old from Non Pariel, whose name remains concealed, was attending the wake of the late Eagon Williams .

The autobody worker had reportedly left the wake to go outside to relieve himself when he was approached by two armed men of African descent riding on a motorcycle.

Seeing the two men, the 30 year-old attempted to flee towards the wake house, but the assailants caught up to him and began robbing him at gunpoint, having an armed handgun pointed to the victim.

The 30-year-old victim allegedly resisted as the armed robbers demanded money from him leading to him being fatally shot, with the bullet striking him in his right thigh and causing him to fall to the ground.

The two assailants proceeded to rob the victim of his haversack, which contained a Samsung S9 phone valued at $40,000 and personal documents, before fleeing the scene on the motorcycle.

The injured man was assisted by wake attendees and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was admitted and scheduled for surgery. Police investigations are ongoing as authorities continue to search for the suspects.

