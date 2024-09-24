St Kitts and Nevis: PM Drew urges global action for Haiti at UN Meeting

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew joined the world leaders on Monday at the United Nations High Level meeting of the Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti.



This significant meeting held on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly was chaired by the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau.



In his intervention, PM Drew reaffirmed his government’s commitment towards Haiti and reiterated the urgent need for increased international support and more decisive action from the global community.



“It is not enough to offer words of support; we must translate that into tangible action. Haiti needs our collective strength now more than ever,” he outlined.



He delivered a powerful call for immediate and coordinated international action to address Haiti’s ongoing political as well as humanitarian crisis.



During his address, he also highlighted the major diplomatic strides made by St Kitts and Nevis during its tenure as Chair of CARICOM while noting that under his leadership, the US was brought to the table to engage in a meaningful dialogue regarding the ongoing crisis in Haiti.



Furthermore, he lauded the efforts of the CARICOM Eminent Person Group, which has worked diligently to show support for Haiti. He outlined the significance of regional and international collaboration to support the long term stability of Haiti.



Dr Drew was accompanied by St. Kitts and Nevis’ Permanent Representative to the United Nation, Dr. Mutryce Williams and Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Naeemah Hazelle to his high level meeting.



Apart from this, the St Kitts and Nevis delegation is participating in a number of important meetings and engagements with the world leaders while they are in New York with an aim of strengthing the bilateral ties with several major countries across the globe.