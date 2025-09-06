Trinidad: Two jailed after luring victims through social media and carrying out armed robbery

Police reported that the suspects staged the incident by luring victims through social media, posing as friends before robbing them at gunpoint.

Trinidad and Tobago: A shocking incident took place on Saturday, August 23, 2025 around 12:46 am at Palm Drive, Kingdom Avenue, when two friends decided to meet their other two friends, with whom they connected through social media. The victims claim that upon arrival they were ambushed by two suspects, believed to be their online friends.

According to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Department, the victims reported being threatened by the two suspects, who robbed them of their valuables. The police stated that the suspects staged the entire incident, luring the victims through social media by posing as friends, and then robbing them at gunpoint when they met.

The police revealed the items stolen from the victims, including a wallet containing $1,000 in cash, a Scotia debit card with $50 in funds, a black Samsung cell phone valued at $1,000, and an additional $160 in cash. After the robbery, the suspects fled the scene on foot, heading north along Kingdom Avenue.

The authorities further revealed the identities of the suspects as 20-year-old Mosiah Cunnueil (aka 'Uncle'), a slim, dark-complexioned African man, dressed in a black hoodie and three-quarter pants, and 19-year-old Seimion George (aka 'S-Man'), a slim, fair-complexioned man of African descent, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. Both suspects are residents of Maturita, Arima, and were reportedly armed during the incident.

It is being said that both the suspects were arrested and charged by the PC Jack Arima CID, and also presented before the Arima Court. And on Friday, September 5, 2025, they pleaded guilty to the charges and were sentenced to three years in prison with hard labor.

The officials also warned the community not to indulge themselves more in social media and stay aware from all the fraudsters on social media.

Meanwhile, the public expressed its concerns over social media-facilitated crimes in Trinidad and Tobago. Along with that they also said crime rates have increased in the country, with various incidents reported across different regions.