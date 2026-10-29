2026-10-29 18:36:45
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Trinidad: Two women shot dead at Couva Beauty Spa; Police search for gunman

Investigators reportedly recovered 14 spent shells and five projectiles as the search for the suspect continues.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: A 55-year-old spa owner and a 64-year-old customer have been shot dead by a gunman inside SOHO Beauty Haven in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago, on Tuesday, October 28, at 9:20 a.m.

The victims have been identified as Kavita Deosaran, a resident of Midway Park, Freeport, and Cheryl Dixon, resident of La Croix Street, Couva.

Deosaran’s spa is located on the first floor of Veneris Plaza, at the corner of the Southern Main Road and Charlotte Street.

According to the reports, the man entered the spa and asked Dixon about the vehicle she was driving. He then fired two shots at her, fatally wounding her.

The gunman then went into another room and challenged Deosaran. Another two shots were fired shortly after and the gunman fled in an unknown direction.

As per the reports, the man was described as being slim, dark skinned and wearing blue coveralls.

Officers were told that the gunman was masked and that other customers and several workers, including a pregnant employee, were inside at the time.

Eyewitnesses noted that Deosaran tried to run but was allegedly chased and shot. CCTV footage reportedly showed the gunman fleeing via the stairs and onto the motorbike, which was being driven by another person.

The investigators reportedly recovered 14 spent shells and five projectiles.

There are around 10 businesses within the plaza, including a special needs school. No one else was injured.

The incident has raised serious concerns among the residents as a user commented, “People need to remember that everyone makes mistakes. Most mistakes are harmless and are part of being human. Not every shooting deserves outrage, public shaming, or endless criticism. A little understanding and perspective go a long way. If no one was allowed to make mistakes, none of us would ever learn, grow, or improve.”

Another user commented, “No words to say about all those lives lost by the guns...very sad times for our country and law abiding citizens. Condolences to the families. Hope the family gets justice. RIEP..”

Further investigations into the matter are continuing, with no arrest being reported yet as police are working to locate the man.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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