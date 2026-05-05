Trinidad: Security officer abducted, assaulted in early morning attack

Officers from the Siparia Criminal Investigations Department responded to the scene and reviewed CCTV footage and nearby enquiries, but no useful evidence was recovered.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 59-year-old security officer was abducted and assaulted in the early hours of Saturday morning in Siparia. The incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. along Sincline Road in Santa Flora.

According to police reports, the victim was driving his black Nissan Note when a dark-coloured vehicle travelling in the opposite direction swerved into his lane which resulted in a collision between the vehicles’ right wing mirrors.

The man reportedly pulled over and was preparing to exit his vehicle when he was approached by two men. An argument ensued and quickly escalated. The suspects allegedly forced the victim into the back seat of his car following which the assailant took control of the vehicle and drove off while the other remained in the rear with the victim.

During the attack, the man was severely choked until he passed out. He later regained consciousness along Quinam Beach Road, where he discovered his vehicle abandoned nearby with significant damage.

Officers from the Siparia Criminal Investigations Department responded to the scene. Enquiries were made among nearby residents and CCTV footage was reviewed, however, no useful evidence was obtained. The vehicle was subsequently taken to the Siparia Police Station for forensic examination but no viable fingerprints were recovered.

The victim was initially treated at a nearby health facility before being transferred to the Point Fortin Hospital for further evaluation. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Locals have taken to social media to express their concern for safety and rise in crime despite the ongoing State of Emergency. One of the netizens said “This story missing parts from the highway they drove so far to the beach Road in siparia that's a good distance hmmm something not adding up,” while another stated, “This is TNT under a failed Incompetent government SOE! No safety for the average man, but the criminals are safe.”