Trinidad: Handcuffed prisoner reportedly escapes from Eric Williams Medical Complex

Trinidad and Tobago: A 20-year-old prisoner reportedly escaped from the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

The prisoner has been identified as Darren Stewart, who is also known as “Chippy”.

According to the reports, the officials noted that he escaped the complex at approximately 7:42 p.m. on Sunday night.

Prison authorities indicated that Stewart was handcuffed at the time of the escape. He allegedly jumped from the first floor to the ground floor of the facility during the escape before fleeing.

Stewart’s last known address was Beetham Gardens, Port of Spain. He was reportedly in custody for larceny.

He is described as roughly 5’6” tall, with his hair styled in cornrows. At the time of his escape, he was reportedly wearing an orange sweater with dark jeans and slippers.

Police have urged anyone with information on Stewart’s whereabouts to contact them immediately at 999.

Initial details on how Stewart came to be at the medical complex, and whether he was receiving treatment, have not been disclosed by the authorities yet and it is also unclear whether he was under guard when he escaped, or whether he has been recaptured.

The incident has raised serious concerns among the residents as a user commented, “These prison officers real slack yes. Imagine a prisoner handcuffed and still managed to make his good his escape jumping from the first floor How irresponsible are they? This is just the outcome of their lacking and we know better than that. It's obvious they let him go.”

Another user commented, “He’s a dead man now. Cause they are going to look for him. But it’s gonna be a storyline when it’s time for his recapture.”

Further investigations into the circumstances concerning the incidents remain underway as officials are carrying out search operations to locate him.