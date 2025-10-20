Trinidad: Driver hijacked at gunpoint in Morvant, vehicle stolen by armed men

Two armed men posing as passengers pulled guns on a hired driver in Morvant, hijacking his vehicle and warning, “This is a robbery, don’t make it a murder."

Trinidad and Tobago: A robbery took place in the early hours of Saturday in Morvant, when two armed men hijacked a black Nissan Wingroad AD Wagon, with registration plate PDD 6814. The driver, who operates a vehicle for hire, was threatened and warned not to raise alarm, or the incident would end in murder.

According to police reports, the driver of the vehicle for hire was plying his trade along the Port of Spain to Morvant route, when two men approached him at about 2:00 am on October 18. They requested him to drop them off at Valley Drive, Morvant to allegedly pick up two females who allegedly had plans for a party in Carenage.

The report also claimed that, once they arrived at their destination, both the suspects aimed their guns at the driver and said, “This is a robbery, don’t make it a murder.” After that, the terrified driver stepped out of his car and was robbed of his keys and his wallet which had his chauffeur’s licence.

Additionally the officials said that after robbing him, they permitted him to take his snow cone machine out of the trunk before they made off in an unknown direction.

Later the victim contacted the officers from the Morvant Police Station and told them about the incident and after that Morvant Police and North Eastern Division Operations responded to the scene of the incident. They also canvassed the area but unfortunately obtained no useful information or sighting of the vehicle.

Authorities further described the suspects as slim-built men, both wearing caps and dress shoes, and armed with firearms. They also stated that they are still investigating the matter and trying to capture both the suspects.

The residents of the area are questioning the government and police as they say “Crime is worse under this government.”