Trinidad: Burnt human remains found near Arouca, homicide probe launched 

Investigators believe a fire pit nearby may have been used to burn the body before the remains were concealed in a watercourse.

Trinidad and Tobago: In a shocking development, the Hunters Search and Rescue Team found burnt human remains in a remote area near Five Rivers, Arouca, Trinidad. The discovery was made on Sunday by the team during a coordinated search effort led by Captain Vallence Rambharat.

According to the information by the Rescue Team, they had been conducting searches in the vicinity of a stony watercourse located around 500 feet from the home of missing man Ezekiel John. Around 3:40 pm, police were alerted and they proceeded to a track off Zircon Circular in Bon Air West, Arouca.

Upon searching about a quarter mile off the roadway into a natural drainage area, searchers came upon what appeared to be partially burnt skeletal remains. The team continued to check the area which led them to an additional disturbing find ‘a fire pit’ that was located in a nearby ravine.

Investigators said that they believe that the fire pit may have been used to burn a human body with the remaining unburnt parts later concealed in the watercourse. Officials confirmed that several parts of the body were missing including the skull, both legs below the knees, both arms below the elbows which raised serious concerns regarding the circumstances surrounding the death.

A District Medical Officer also visited the scene and ordered the removal of the remains to the Forensic Science Centre for further examination. The remains were subsequently transported by a funeral service under police escort.

Investigators from the Region 3 Homicide Bureau have since launched a full investigation into the matter. Authorities said that DNA testing will be critical in determining whether the remains belong to the missing man Ezekiel John.