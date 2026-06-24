Trinidad and Tobago: 37-year-old killed in Pleasantville shooting

According to police, the victim attempted to run after a masked gunman exited a vehicle, but was chased into a bushy area along Cedar Drive where he was shot multiple times.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 37-year-old Pleasantville man was chased down and murdered on June 20, Saturday. The victim has been identified as labourer Marlon Williams, of #8 Ixora Lane, Pleasantville.

As per the official reports, Williams was sitting in the gallery of his residence at approximately 5:50 p.m. on June 20, when a white Toyota Aqua pulled up nearby. The man was seen wearing a camouflage mask exiting the vehicle with a gun and began chasing Williams immediately.

Investigators noted that even though Williams ran in an attempt to escape, the gunman opened fire as he fled. The chase led them to a bushy area behind a house along Cedar Drive, Pleasantville, and Williams was shot multiple times there. He reportedly died at the scene with a broken leg and gunshot wound on his head.

Officers from the Mon Repos police station, Homicide Bureau of Investigations and Crime Scene Investigations unit reported at the scene.

According to the reports, approximately 30 years ago, Williams’ elder brother, Avalon McKenzie, was gunned down in Port of Spain. Then, on March 13, 2009, his sister, Alicia Kizzy McKenzie, 29, was shot dead in a bushy area in Mayo.

Alicia was a State witness in the murder case of Jason Fullerton of Marabella when the incident occurred. Before that, she was being housed in a safe house in Tobago but reportedly left to attend a party in San Fernando. She was a mother of four children, at the time of her death.

The violence later claimed the life of one of Alicia’s sons, Donte Fortune. On November 7, 2024, Donte of Marne Diablo, Penal, was shot outside Side Bar in Claxton Bay and lost his life.

The family’s agony deepens as another devastating chapter gets added to a family scarred by violence as his death marks the third time the family has lost another child to violence.

73-year-old Patricia McKenzie has lost three children and grandson to gun violence, over the past three decades.

Further investigations into Williams murder are continuing under Constable Valdez’s supervision.