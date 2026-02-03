Trinidad and Tobago: 26-year-old shot dead in Laventille Drive-By; High-Powered weapons seized

A 26-year-old man, Hakim O'Brien, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Laventille, Trinidad, leading to the recovery of firearms and a public plea for an end to violence.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 26-year-old man was shot to death on Sunday, in a drive-by shooting in Laventille, Trinidad. The incident led to the recovery of high-powered weapons and a public plea for an end to "senseless killings."

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Hakim O'Brien, resident of Lovers Lane East, Dry River.

According to police reports, the incident took place at around 6:15 p.m. on February 1, where the victim was driving his black Kia sedan (PDW 5949) east along Prince Street, when he was suddenly blocked by the Suzuki Vitara (PED 5080), proceeding South along Piccadilly Street.

Moments later, four men who were armed with a firearm came out from the vehicle and started firing gun shots at the victim’s vehicle. Reacting promptly, Hakim O'Brien left his car and attempted to flee the scene on foot.

However, he was pursued by the armed suspects who were continuously shooting him with their guns due to which he collapsed in the middle of the street. Following which the people who were present at the scene of the incident immediately contacted the officials.

On arrival, the officers discovered the victim was lying motionless on the street with apparent gunshot wounds on his body, where the District Medical Officer checked the person and officially pronounced him dead on the scene.

Following this, the officers processed the scene and ordered to remove O'Brien’s body to the Forensic Science Centre where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

While the officers were at the scene they recovered 25 spent 5.56mm shell casings, 8 7.62mm shells from the road and upon checking the suspect’s SUV, the officers recovered deformed projectile, a firearm, a cell phone, a grey slipper, a red slipper, and a green polo hat.

Officers also recovered a DRAKO rifle loaded with 20 rounds of 7.62 ammunition from the vehicle responding to which police seized both the vehicles from the scene and transported it for forensic examination.

Since then the officers launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident to know the cause behind the attack.

Authorities stated that during the investigation the bystanders who witnessed and recorded video in their mobile phones which shows the armed assailants leaving the scene of the incident on foot, while abandoning their vehicle, which they handed it to the officers.

The community of Trinidad and Tobago are pleading for a safe and happy environment from the government as well as from the criminals as “at the scene of the incident one woman was seen crying her eyes out while praying to god to stop the senseless killing.”