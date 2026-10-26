Trinidad: 47-year-old woman shot dead outside her home in Arima

Yvette Baptiste was shot several times outside her home on Pinto Road in Arima, Trinidad and Tobago, on October 24.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 47-year-old woman was shot dead outside her home in Arima, in Trinidad and Tobago, on October 24, 2026.

The victim has been identified as Yvette Baptiste, a resident of Pinto Road in Arima.

According to the reports, the residents heard shots fired around 4 a.m on October 24 and emergency services were contacted immediately, who discovered Baptiste’s body outside her home on arrival.

Authorities noted that Baptiste was shot several times minutes after leaving her home and died at the scene. The crime scene investigators recovered several spent bullets from the scene.

Police from the Region Two Homicide Bureau of Investigations are continuing their investigation. However, no motive has yet been identified and there have been no arrests yet.

The incident has raised serious concerns among the residents as a user commented, “So much poverty in our nation half of every national budget should just go towards poverty alleviation crime will never done in Trinidad and Tobago.”

Another user commented,”Heartbreaking news. Our thoughts are with Yvette Baptiste’s family and the Pinto Road community in Arima as they deal with this loss. Hoping police make progress quickly and anyone with information comes forward so her family can get answers.”

The murder of Baptiste brings the total number of murders in this year to 279, compared to 303 at the same period last year, according to the Trinidad Express.

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles, has also voiced out concerns about the rising crimes in the constituency on October 24.

She noted that despite there being multiple States of Emergency, the Special Operations Bill and Home Invasion Bill the expected drop in crime hasn’t been seen.

The recent State of Emergency ended on September 17, 2026.

Further investigations into the matter are continuing under the supervision of officers from Region Two Homicide Bureau.