Trinidad: 43-year-old grand bazaar worker hospitalized after brazen car park shooting

Police have launched an investigation after the gunman fled the scene in a waiting vehicle.

Trinidad and Tobago: A Grand Bazaar employee has been hospitalized following a brazen shooting incident in the car park of the shopping complex on Thursday, June 25, 2026 in the morning. The victim has been identified as a 43-year-old maintenance worker named Bahadoor Pooransingh, who was assigned to the Electrical and maintenance department at the Grand Bazaar.

The investigations revealed Pooransingh had just parked his vehicle in the car park, around 9:30 a.m and was walking towards his office when a lone gunman approached him and fired several shots before fleeing in a waiting car.

Witnesses reported that Pooransingh parked his Honda Vezel in a covered parking section at the northern section of the Mall.

Emergency health personnel along with the police were notified immediately and the victim was subsequently taken to the nearby Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) in Mount Hope by a TTPS patrol pickup who placed Pooransing onto the tray of the vehicle. However, his condition remains unknown at the moment.

Several videos of the shooting incident are surfacing over the internet and people have been showing their concern and shock while praying for Bahadoor’s wellness.

A user named Nicole Seerattan commented, “Andy I lift you up in prayer and ask for healing and restoration in the Mighty Name of Jesus!! We are all praying for you.” Another user named Tisianna Campo Hinds commented, “Worked with him years ago. He is so cool and humble. I saw him and his wife and kids for a carnival in port of Spain, so sad to see this hope he pulls through.”

Further investigations are underway as the officials continue to unfold the circumstances surrounding the shooting.