Chaguanas businessman stabbed to death in Trinidad; 25-year-old woman detained

Police have detained a 25-year-old woman after Chaguanas businessman Gregory Reece was found with fatal stab wounds at a Woodford Gardens apartment.

Trinidad and Tobago: A Chaguanas businessman was fatally stabbed to death at a Woodford Gardens apartment on Sunday, June 28, 2026. A 25-year-old female has been detained in connection with the stabbing and was allegedly taken away from the scene in an unmarked police vehicle.

The victim has been identified as Gregory Reece, a Chaguanas businessman, who has been previously charged in a $1.4 million cheque fraud matter.

As per the official reports, Reece was found injured inside the female’s apartment at the corner of Oak Avenue and Coconut Drive, Woodford Gardens.

The initial reports state that Reece drove a Toyota SUV, registration number PEF 9530 to the property and parked outside the apartment building. Police noted that the victim was allegedly fatally stabbed following an altercation, by the woman.

The Paramedics from the Emergency Health Services reported at the scene but found Reece with no vital signs. He was further declared dead by the District Medical Officer.

The 25-year-old woman who has been detained in relation with the stabbing was also reportedly heard sobbing inside the apartment as the police officials began their investigations.

According to the previous records, Reece was charged in 2017 after uttering forged valuable securities and obtaining money by false pretences. Reports alleged that he deposited fraudulent cheques worth over $1.4 million into his business account. The case involved cheques that were drawn on the Arima Borough Corporation's account.

Further investigations are continuing as officers from Central Division and detectives from the Region 3 Homicide Bureau of Investigations are continuing enquiries into the matter with the young woman in custody to figure out the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

Investigators are expected to determine the events inside the apartment with the woman before the man was found fatally injured and what led to the deadly confrontation among them.