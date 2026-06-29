2026-06-29 06:35:15
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Chaguanas businessman stabbed to death in Trinidad; 25-year-old woman detained

Police have detained a 25-year-old woman after Chaguanas businessman Gregory Reece was found with fatal stab wounds at a Woodford Gardens apartment.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: A Chaguanas businessman was fatally stabbed to death at a Woodford Gardens apartment on Sunday, June 28, 2026. A 25-year-old female has been detained in connection with the stabbing and was allegedly taken away from the scene in an unmarked police vehicle.

The victim has been identified as Gregory Reece, a Chaguanas businessman, who has been previously charged in a $1.4 million cheque fraud matter.

As per the official reports, Reece was found injured inside the female’s apartment at the corner of Oak Avenue and Coconut Drive, Woodford Gardens.

The initial reports state that Reece drove a Toyota SUV, registration number PEF 9530 to the property and parked outside the apartment building. Police noted that the victim was allegedly fatally stabbed following an altercation, by the woman.

The Paramedics from the Emergency Health Services reported at the scene but found Reece with no vital signs. He was further declared dead by the District Medical Officer.

The 25-year-old woman who has been detained in relation with the stabbing was also reportedly heard sobbing inside the apartment as the police officials began their investigations.

According to the previous records, Reece was charged in 2017 after uttering forged valuable securities and obtaining money by false pretences. Reports alleged that he deposited fraudulent cheques worth over $1.4 million into his business account. The case involved cheques that were drawn on the Arima Borough Corporation's account.

Further investigations are continuing as officers from Central Division and detectives from the Region 3 Homicide Bureau of Investigations are continuing enquiries into the matter with the young woman in custody to figure out the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

Investigators are expected to determine the events inside the apartment with the woman before the man was found fatally injured and what led to the deadly confrontation among them.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

(file photo)
Uncategorised

Separate motorbike smashes leave two dead and two injured in Dominica

2026-06-29 06:08:41

Dr Denzil L Douglas
Uncategorised

“I will contest the upcoming general elections from constituency number 6...

2026-06-29 06:08:41

Construction of three primary school in St Lucia likely to complete in July 2022
Uncategorised

Construction of three primary school in St Lucia likely to complete in Ju...

2026-06-29 06:08:41

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Timothy Harris
Uncategorised

PM Harris talks about progress as St Kitts and Nevis celebrate 38 years o...

2026-06-29 06:08:41

Antigua’s Adele School Students initiate cleaning of bus sheds, reveals cleanliness spirit, credits to Facebook
Caribbean

Antigua’s Adele School Students initiate cleaning of bus sheds, reveals c...

2026-06-29 06:08:41

Dominica

Dominica on alert: Breezy conditions, scattered showers and rough seas ex...

2026-06-29 06:08:41

Saint Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis announces P&O cruise homeporting from Port Zante start...

2026-06-29 06:08:41

Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia: Primus Toussaint charged with murder of 24-year-old wife Joy...

2026-06-29 06:08:41